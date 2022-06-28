Dubai: Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum Al Maktoum inaugurated the third store of the UAE brand "Carter & White"; a company specialised in designing and manufacturing clothing, in City Centre Mirdif in Dubai.

Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum Al Maktoum had a tour at the new store, which is the largest in terms of size and department stores, accompanied by Mr. Marwan bin Yousef Al Sarkal, the founder of "Carter & White", and a number of entrepreneurs, VIPs and guests.

The opening of the new store of the UAE brand "Carter & White" is part of the expansion plans and endeavours inside the UAE during the current and upcoming period, along with the expansion plans in a number of international capitals.

The new store incorporates a variety of products, such as; loungewear for men, women and kids, along with a luxurious and high quality home collection. "Carter & White" is keen to design and making clothing that suits the atmosphere of the UAE and the GCC countries, and available in all sizes for men, women and kids.

The new store is spacious, has department stores, and displays a large number of diverse fashions and apparels that suit different ages, giving shoppers and customers the chance to learn about "Carter & White" products and how they are crafted from the most luxurious and finest types of cotton. As well as learning about the state-of-the-art designs and exceptional materials and impeccable attention to details that make the wearer looks elegant and special.

The new store is the newest store of the UAE brand "Carter & White" in City Centre Mirdif, which is one of the most important shopping centres in Dubai and the UAE. The company aims to provide easy to reach high-quality products to the public and shoppers. As well as, providing them with an experience to learn about our latest products for the current season.

The UAE-born label "Carter & White" is moving forward with thoughtful plans to expand into the UAE and beyond. This was translated by the opening of City Centre Mirdif as the third branch in the UAE and the seventh point of sale in the UAE. The benches include: Al Khawaneej Walk, Dubai Harbour, City Centre Mirdif. In addition to the outlets in DIFC, Galeries Lafayette, Abu Dhabi Marina Mall and Dubai Marina Mall. Carter & White is a unique UAE brand in the region that seeks to boost its position in the domestic market and at the same time considering expanding its activities into promising Gulf markets, such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman, where "Carter & White" has successfully earned consumer confidence and interest.

