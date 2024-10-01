Dubai, United Arab Emirates: His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, reviewed the remarkable achievements and successes of Empower, the world’s largest district cooling services provider, in 2024. This took place during His Highness’s inauguration of the 26th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX 2024) at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event, which began today (Tuesday) in Dubai, is being held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and organized by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).

During his visit to Empower's booth, His Highness, accompanied by H.E. Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, was introduced to the world’s largest district cooling project in the Business Bay implemented by Empower. This project holds the Guinness World Record for the highest capacity district cooling plant (DCS). H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, briefed His Highness on the project, which has an ultimate cooling capacity of 451,540 refrigeration tons (RT). The project consists of nine plants, four of which are currently operational, serving 188 multi-use buildings and skyscrapers through a single pipeline network of 52.4 km. Bin Shafar also highlighted Empower's major achievements and the global awards it has won this year.

“WETEX has earned a reputable status as one of the world’s largest and leading exhibitions in the water, energy, technology, and environment sectors,” said Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

Participants and visitors are set to experience an exciting event at this prestigious international exhibition, which serves as a unique platform fostering integration across all segments of the energy sector. In addition to offering new opportunities for cooperation in the commercial and technological sectors, WETEX 2024 also enables investors, decision-makers, and local and international institutions to conclude fruitful deals, build strategic partnerships, exchange experiences, learn about the latest technologies in these vital sectors, and identify market needs”, he added.

Bin Shafar highlighted that the growing demand for district cooling services is driven by several factors, including the increasing need for sustainable solutions that utilize advanced technologies to reduce costs. Additionally, companies are increasingly motivated to contribute positively to environmental preservation and reduce carbon emissions at both local and global levels.