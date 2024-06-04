SHEGLAM, the go-to brand for beauty enthusiasts around the world, is thrilled to announce its remarkable expansion and achievements across the GCC. Since it touched down in the Middle East in November 2023, SHEGLAM has quickly grown into a favorite among the region’s makeup mavens, thanks to its innovative products and customer-first approach.

SHEGLAM has been on a spectacular rise and is now present in 140 stores across the GCC, and exclusively at Lifestyle with 80 doors in Saudi Arabia. It routinely ranks first in monthly sales in the UAE, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait, among established global cosmetic giants. SHEGLAM also broke the single-day sales record upon its release at the Mall of Emirates in the UAE, Gallery Mall in Saudi Arabia, Festival City Mall in Qatar, and Avenue Mall in Kuwait.

Looking ahead to 2024, there are plans to open an additional 250 stores in the Middle East, aiming to have a presence in 420 offline stores by the end of the year. This rapid expansion is a testament to the brand’s promise of delivering accessible, premium beauty products to a vibrant and diverse crowd.

This incredible journey in the GCC has been supported by SHEGLAM's strategic partnership with Mawarid Trading Limited and Lifestyle at Centrepoint, part of the Landmark Group. These collaborations have been key in growing SHEGLAM’s footprint, offering shoppers an immersive and personalized beauty experience.

Tapping into the pulse of social media and e-commerce trends, SHEGLAM crafts visionary products that resonate deeply with its customers. This strategy is mirrored in SHEGLAM’s stellar sales performance, consistently placing it among the top three brands in the Lifestyle makeup category. The SHEGLAM partnership with Lifestyle offers an unparalleled shopping experience where customers in the GCC can exclusively discover and try SHEGLAM products at Lifestyle stores across the region.

“As the largest beauty retailer in the GCC, Lifestyle is committed to bringing new brands, products, and experiences from across the globe to its over 13 million loyal customers. The SHEGLAM launch and partnership is particularly special. Lifestyle is SHEGLAM’s first offline retail partner worldwide. The entire initiative has been intensely collaborative with our teams extensively participating in the design of the retail proposition and marketing effort. The unprecedented speed with which the brand rollout has scaled and the exceptional response from our customers have made this experience deeply rewarding for all involved,” said Gaurav Mahajan, CEO – Lifestyle.

“We are thrilled with the progress and success of SHEGLAM. The continuous expansion of our distribution network and our strong sales performance stems from the efforts of all our partners on this exciting journey, and we thank them for their support. We remain dedicated to providing our customers with high-quality products and an exceptional shopping experience,” said Thaer Sabri, Head of Brand Development and Marketing Manager of Mawarid.

Founded in 2019, SHEGLAM has quickly emerged as one of the fastest-growing and most disruptive brands in the global beauty industry. Rooted in the fundamental principle of listening to and understanding user needs, SHEGLAM continuously innovates its products throughout the entire lifecycle based on real-time user feedback. The brand is on an endless mission to provide the ultimate solution in value, affordability, and experience, tailored to every demographic across the globe.

With its unparalleled innovation and creativity, SHEGLAM has garnered numerous accolades from prestigious beauty media as well as platforms such as Bustle Beauty, NYLON Beauty, Who What Wear, and Cosme Japan. The brand’s first-ever IP collaboration was honored with the prestigious Global Beauty & Health Best IP Collaboration of the Year by License Global.

SHEGLAM started with a group of young women passionate about cosmetics. These visionaries set out to disrupt the beauty industry with a Gen Z perspective, aesthetics, and viewpoints, aiming to create a unique beauty brand close to their hearts and shake up the beauty world with high-quality, affordable beauty products. Collaborating with top-tier supply chain partners, SHEGLAM challenges the boundaries of craftsmanship and formula iteration, ensuring top-level product quality from the start.

As SHEGLAM continues to expand in the GCC, the brand remains focused on its mission to bring extraordinary beauty experiences to everyone. With a lineup of new stores and exciting product launches on the horizon, SHEGLAM is set for even greater success ahead.

For more information, please visit https://www.sheglam.com

-Ends-

TAGS

#SHEGLAM #sheglammusthaves #sheglamliquidfam

#sheglammiddleeast #sheglamoffline #sheglamxlifestyle