Shaza Hotels, the unique luxury hotel brand inspired by the cultures of the Silk Route, bagged the coveted World Travel Awards for the ‘World’s Leading Halal Hospitality Brand’ at the grand finale ceremony held at Madeira, in Portugal. The brand also won another major award at the ceremony for ‘World’s Leading Luxury Halal Hotel’ for its prestigious hotel in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

“This is an extraordinary achievement for Shaza Hotels and we truly appreciate being honored by these acclaimed awards,” said Simon Coombs, CEO, Shaza Hotels. “The World Travel Awards are the benchmark of excellence in the travel, tourism, and hospitality industry. Winning across two top categories underscores Shaza Hotels’ commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury and upscale experiences for halal-conscious travellers,” he added.

Shaza is dedicated to offering hospitality inspired by the legendary caravanserais stationed along the fabled Silk Route in bygone days. Its hotels are exquisitely designed in a style that reflects the refined elegance of the fashionable riads of Marrakesh and are an oasis of serenity where travellers can escape from the fast-moving pace of the world outside and retreat into a cocoon of luxurious comfort.

The World Travel Awards™ was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Today, the World Travel Awards™ brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.

Shaza is a member of Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) the world’s largest alliance of independent hotel brands, bringing together more than 40 brands with over 800 hotels in 100 countries

GHA’s award-winning loyalty programme, Shaza DISCOVERY, provides 24 million members exclusive opportunities to immerse themselves in local culture wherever they travel.

-Ends-

About Shaza Hotels

Shaza Hotels is a luxury hotel management company renowned for delivering authentic Arabian hospitality. Drawing inspiration from the rich traditions and cultures along the historic Silk Route offering an unparalleled experience defined by exquisite Middle Eastern décor, tranquil ambiances and impeccable service, crafted for the most discerning travelers.

With an impressive portfolio of iconic properties, including Shaza Makkah in the Holy City, Shaza Riyadh. The flagship Mysk Al Mouj in Muscat and Mysk Al Balad in Medinah. Shaza continues its rapid expansion. Upcoming openings this year in Bahrain, KSA, UAE and Orlando further reinforce the brand's position as a leader in luxury hospitality.

As a proud member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), Shaza Hotels provides guests with access to an extensive portfolio of upscale and signature hotels worldwide. For more information, please visit www.shazahotels.com

About Global Hotel Alliance and GHA DISCOVERY

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) brings together a unique collection of independent hospitality brands with GHA DISCOVERY, a multi-brand loyalty programme leveraging a shared technology platform. GHA represents a collection of 40 brands with more than 800 hotels in 100 countries serving 24 million members.

GHA DISCOVERY members enjoy VIP recognition, thoughtful benefits, generous rewards at home or away and earn and spend DISCOVERY Dollars (D$), an exclusive rewards currency. They also enjoy member-only Experiences curated by each hotel, plus have access to properties close to home, without a stay, through member-only Local Offers.

For more information, visit ghadiscovery.com

For further information please visit:

Shaza Hotels

Website: www.shazahotels.com

Follow us on:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ShazaHotels

Twitter: @ShazaHotels @MyskHotels

Instagram: @ShazaHotels @MyskbyShaza

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/shaza-hotels/

#ShazaHotels #IamShaza #MyMysk

For media please contact:

Hina Bakht

Managing Director

EVOPS Marketing & PR

Hina.bakht@evops-pr.com

www.evopsmarketing.com