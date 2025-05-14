

Dubai, UAE – In a landscape dominated by mega-chains, Shaza Hotels is proving that smaller, value-driven brands are not only resilient but essential to the future of hospitality. With a strategic focus on authenticity, agility, and deep cultural resonance, Shaza is charting an alternative course - one that is winning the confidence of guests and investors alike.

Shaji Abu Salih, Vice President, Business Development and Growth, Shaza Hotels and Mysk by Shaza, stated, “As markets evolve, travellers are increasingly seeking brands that are not only efficient but meaningful. Smaller brands like Shaza have the agility to respond faster to shifting guest expectations and industry disruptions. Our strength lies in the ability to personalise, localise, and humanise the travel experience.”

Shaza’s unique brand narrative, rooted in the traditions of the East, gives it an edge in today’s fragmented marketplace. From curated guest journeys to a flexible operating model, Shaza is redefining how boutique brands can scale effectively without losing soul.

By placing purpose above mass production and innovation above imitation, Shaza Hotels stands as a symbol of what hospitality should become - deeply personal, regionally relevant, and globally resonant.

About Shaza Hotels

Shaza Hotels is a luxury hotel management company renowned for delivering authentic Arabian hospitality. Drawing inspiration from the rich traditions and cultures along the historic Silk Route offering an unparalleled experience defined by exquisite Middle Eastern décor, tranquil ambiances and impeccable service, crafted for the most discerning travelers.

With an impressive portfolio of iconic properties, including Shaza Doha in Qatar, The flagship Mysk Al Mouj in Muscat, Mysk Al Balad in Madinah and Mysk Al Fateh, Bahrain. Shaza continues its rapid expansion. Its upcoming openings this year in KSA, UAE and Orlando will further reinforce the brand’s position as a leader in luxury hospitality.



As a proud member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), Shaza Hotels provides guests with access to an extensive portfolio of upscale and signature hotels worldwide. For more information, please visit www.shazahotels.com

www.shazahotels.com

About Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) & Discovery Loyalty Program

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) brings together a unique collection of independent hospitality brands with GHA DISCOVERY, a multi-brand loyalty programme leveraging a shared technology platform. GHA represents a collection of 35 brands with over 500 hotels in 85 countries serving 25 million members, including Kempinski, Anantara, Tivoli, Omni, Pan Pacific, Marco Polo, JA Hotels and other reputable brands across the globe.

Members enjoy VIP recognition, thoughtful benefits and generous rewards at home or away. Recently the programme has evolved to include an additional tier and flexible paths to upgrade through nights/stays, eligible purchases or the number of brands stayed, making it easier and faster for members to reach elite status. DISCOVERY members earn and spend DISCOVERY Dollars (D$), an exclusive rewards currency. They also enjoy members-only Experiences curated by each hotel and have access to properties close to home, without a stay, through member-only Local Offers.



For further information please visit:

Shaza Hotels

Website: www.shazahotels.com

Follow us on:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ShazaHotels

Twitter: @ShazaHotels @MyskHotels

Instagram: @ShazaHotels @MyskbyShaza

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/shaza-hotels/



#ShazaHotels #IamShaza #MyMysk

For media please contact:

Hina Bakht

Managing Director

EVOPS Marketing & PR

Hina.bakht@evops-pr.com

www.evopsmarketing.com