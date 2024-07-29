Sharjah: The Sharjah Training and Development Centre (STDC), affiliated with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), has announced its achievements and the operational plan’s objectives fulfilled during the first half of 2024.

The Centre successfully delivered 960 training hours across 30 diverse training programmes, with the participation of 279 trainees, during the first six months of 2024. Participants included employees and administrative staff from the Sharjah Chamber and public and private-sectors entities, in addition to university students and job seekers.

In a report issued by STDC, the Centre revealed that it enhanced partnerships during H1-2024 by renewing its accreditation as a certified training programme provider from various government and private entities for the years 2024 and 2025.

These entities include the Governments of Dubai, Ajman, and Sharjah, as well as the UAE Ministry of Finance (MoF) and Sharjah Municipality’s food safety and computer consulting programmes, in addition to the two private organisations Highfield UK and TSI.

The STDC also received an accreditation renewal as a training and testing center for the IELTS English language proficiency exam.

Maryam Saif Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for the Support Services Sector at SCCI, said that the Sharjah Training and Development Centre plays a crucial role in developing the capabilities of individuals and institutions, supplying the labor market with high-caliber workforce to meet economic growth demands.

The high quality and efficiency of the programmes and training courses offered by the Centre reflects the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to supporting business growth by training and qualifying national cadres.

The STDC’s annual educational agenda addresses the needs of individuals and businesses, spanning various fields to enhance the skills of employees and administrative leaders using the latest training and consulting trends.

For his part, Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director of the Human Resources Department at SCCI, affirmed that STDC’s training programmes hold immense significance for the ever-changing job market, which necessitates professionals to gain the latest knowledge and hone their skills.

The Centre’s tailored programmes aim to boost the efficiency of human resources within the workplace and enhance their performance, ultimately benefiting the sectors in which they operate.

Amal Abdullah Al Ali, Director of STDC, noted that the Strategic Business Leadership Programme topped the Centre’s list of achievements for the first half of 2024. The Programme’s significance lies in its role in honing the skills of the participating managerial leaders.

The Centre recently graduated 11 participants of the Strategic Business Leadership Programme and delivered several training hours across other initiatives. These include 11 internal programmes for the Sharjah Chamber’s employees and 16 programmes tailored for the private and public sector institutions, in addition to organising 3 field visits, which helped facilitate the exchange of best practices and experiences.

Notably, the STDC trained 65 of Sharjah Chamber’s employees, alongside 40 university students and 155 trainees from both private and government sectors. Additionally, it delivered 95 training hours to enhance the skills of 19 employees of the SCCI’s Human Resources Department.

Furthermore, the Centre conducted, throughout the first half of this year, two workshops together with two educational and awareness seminars for the employees of SCCI and the public and private sectors.

These activities contributed to enhancing knowledge and awareness across various fields, underscoring the STDC ‘s crucial role in boosting individual and institutional skills, supporting the local economy, and promoting sustainable growth.