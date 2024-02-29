Sharjah Taxi Participated in the fifth edition of the MENA Transport Congress and Exhibition, organised by Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA), in collaboration with the International Association of Public Transport, under the slogan "Sustainable Mobility and Wellbeing". The event aimed to explore the latest technologies and best global practices in transportation, focusing on innovative solutions that support sustainable transport and community wellbeing.

Mr Khaled Al Kindi, General Manager of Sharjah Taxi, Mr Adel Al Ali, acting Manager-Sharjah Taxi, and Mr Efad Kabbany`, Head of Fleet Management Department, attended the conference. During the tour, they were acquainted with the latest technologies, projects, and initiatives to revolutionise transportation systems and enhance sustainable transport solutions.

Khaled Al Kindi said: "At Sharjah Taxi, we are committed to participating in local and international events and activities specialised in transportation to keep abreast of the latest global developments, technologies, projects, and initiatives in this rapidly evolving sector. We aim to apply this knowledge within Sharjah Taxi to achieve the company's vision of implementing the highest global practices towards sustainable transport and improving the level of services provided to the public."

During the conference, the Sharjah Taxi delegation met with Her Excellency Renée Amilcar, President of the UITP and the President of the International Association of Public Transport (UITP) for the Middle East and North Africa region and His Excellency Muhammad Obaid Al Mulla, Member of the Board of Directors of Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, as well as, industry experts, researchers, and heads of government entities. They exchanged knowledge, experiences, practices, and innovative ideas aimed at supporting the UAE’s strategies for a sustainable future and achieving the global climate goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

As a member of the International Association of Public Transport, Sharjah Taxi showcased its recently launched electric taxi vehicles within its limousine fleet at the airport, specifically the Skywell model, emphasising its role in supporting the UAE's green transportation initiatives. The initiative aims to reduce carbon emissions, promote renewable energy, and facilitate the transition to environmentally friendly transportation methods.

The MENA Transport Conference and Exhibition serves as a platform for driving positive change by exchanging experiences, best practices, and innovative ideas. It showcases innovative urban mobility solutions and enhances communication among industry leaders, policymakers, and experts. The conference covers various topics, including artificial intelligence, green mobility, flexible infrastructure, urban planning, and quality of life.

Sharjah Taxi is one of the subsidiaries of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Sharjah government.