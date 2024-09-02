Sharjah, UAE: Sharjah Sustainable City, the first sustainable master-planned residential community developed by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) in partnership with Diamond Developers, has launched a new Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative aimed at supporting the workers who are an integral part of the development of the emirate and the wider UAE.

Offering a refreshing treat to those who play a crucial role in building our communities, the heartwarming initiative is aimed at honouring the hardworking employees on its development site.

The initiative, which commenced on Thursday, August 29, 2024, and carried out in collaboration with Sharjah Co-op, encompasses a month-long programme designed to provide some much-needed relief through summer refreshments for approximately 1,500 workers engaged at the site.

Sharjah Sustainability City’s employees and resident volunteers will distribute cold treats, including ice cream and chilled water, to help the workers stay cool during the hot summer months. This gesture not only helps them beat the summer heat but also serves as a token of appreciation for the unwavering dedication of the site workers. The programme will run twice a week for four weeks, with each distribution taking place between 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

The initiative underscores Sharjah Sustainability City’s commitment to enhancing community well-being and fostering a sense of social responsibility among its residents. Sharjah Co-op is providing vital logistical support in the effort by supplying the refreshments and utilising their mobile van to store and distribute the goods on-site. A representative from Sharjah Co-op will also be present at each event to assist with the logistics, ensuring smooth and efficient delivery of the treats.

“This initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to not only sustainable development but also to the people who are making Sharjah Sustainable City a reality,” said Carl Atallah, Director of Marketing & Communications at Sharjah Sustainable City. “Our workers are the unsung heroes behind our sustainably built city, and we want to express our gratitude and support in a meaningful way, by ensuring their well-being. Such initiatives are critical in promoting a culture of empathy and solidarity, reinforcing the idea that every member of our community deserves recognition and care.”

While Sharjah Sustainable City is a pioneering project that integrates social, environmental, and economic sustainability, this community drive is just one of its many efforts to lead by example in creating a better future for all residents and workers alike. “We are honoured to partner with Sharjah Sustainable City in this meaningful effort, as they share our vision of fostering a supportive community and enhancing the quality of life for all Sharjah residents,” said Faisal Khalid Alnabouda, Marketing and Public Relations Director at Sharjah Co-op. “We believe that social responsibility goes beyond mere words at Sharjah Co-op — it’s about tangible actions that make a real difference in the lives of those who contribute to our society.”

The programme aligns with Sharjah Sustainable City’s broader goals of promoting social well-being and environmental stewardship, reinforcing its position as a leader in sustainable urban living in the region. By actively engaging in such community-driven efforts, Sharjah Sustainable City continues to inspire and set new benchmarks in the realm of sustainable development.

