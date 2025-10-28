Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: Gama Aviation has confirmed major progress in the construction of its new Business Aviation Centre (BAC) at Sharjah International Airport, a purpose-built facility set to redefine operational efficiency and client experience in the Middle East.

Representing a significant multi-million-dollar investment, the project reinforces Gama Aviation’s long-term confidence in the UAE and the wider region, marking an important milestone in the company’s continued expansion of business aviation services across EMEA.

“Our investment in Sharjah underlines our confidence in both the emirate and the region’s aviation future,” said Marwan Khalek, Group CEO, Gama Aviation. “It supports the UAE’s Vision 2030 framework by delivering world-class aviation infrastructure and creating high-value employment, while giving our clients an efficient, well-connected alternative to more congested hubs. Sharjah’s pro-business environment and accessibility make it an ideal location for a new generation of business aviation services.”

Sharjah’s strategic appeal has strengthened further following the announcement of Dubai International Airport (DXB)’s planned closure and the future consolidation of operations at Dubai World Central (DWC). With operators and owners now assessing long-term alternatives, Gama Aviation’s investment in the BAC positions Sharjah as a credible, high-quality option offering both proximity and efficiency.

Scheduled for completion in early 2026, the Business Aviation Centre occupies a site of over 80,000 square metres within the Sharjah International Airport estate. The development supports the emirate’s infrastructure and diversification objectives, aligned with the UAE’s Vision 2030 roadmap for sustainable growth and connectivity.

Designed from the ground up

Unlike FBOs adapted from existing terminals, the Sharjah BAC has been conceived as a single, integrated ecosystem for owners, operators and crews. Key elements include:

VVIP Terminal (3,000 sqm): Contemporary design with private lounges, relaxation suites, observation bar and curated hospitality.

Contemporary design with private lounges, relaxation suites, observation bar and curated hospitality. Hangar (12,000 sqm): Purpose-built for premium, secure aircraft parking, storage, and line maintenance, incorporating wide-span doors, direct apron access, and capacity for multiple large-cabin jets.

Purpose-built for premium, secure aircraft parking, storage, and line maintenance, incorporating wide-span doors, direct apron access, and capacity for multiple large-cabin jets. Apron and Ground Facilities: Self-manoeuvring apron, dedicated fuelling and ground-support equipment, and integrated MRO infrastructure.

Self-manoeuvring apron, dedicated fuelling and ground-support equipment, and integrated MRO infrastructure. Crew Amenities: Rest suites, 24-hour dining, briefing rooms and priority parking adjacent to the terminal.

“The Sharjah Business Aviation Centre will set a new benchmark for private aviation in the Middle East and beyond,” said Tom Murphy, Managing Director – FBO Services, Gama Aviation. “We are not building this facility to meet expectations — we are designing it to exceed them. Every detail, from terminal flow to hangar layout, has been created around the client experience: faster transitions, greater privacy, and service excellence that defines the next chapter of Gama Aviation’s story.”

Expanding Line Maintenance capability

The facility’s Line Maintenance operations will hold approvals for multiple OEM types, with future capability expansion planned. The hangar’s design optimises workflow for engineering teams, housing tooling, parts storage and client viewing areas within the same controlled environment.

Continuing partnership with Sharjah Airport

Gama Aviation has operated from Sharjah International Airport since 2014, providing FBO services that have seen sustained year-on-year growth. The new BAC expands this partnership, positioning Sharjah as a regional centre of excellence for business aviation and aligning with the UAE’s wider goal of maintaining world-leading standards in safety, efficiency and service.

About Gama Aviation

Founded in 1983 on the simple purpose of providing aviation services that equip its customers with a decisive advantage, Gama Aviation is a trusted global partner to blue-chip corporations, government agencies, healthcare trusts and private individuals.

The Group operates across five divisions:

Aircraft Management & Charter – supporting private and corporate clients with tailored flight solutions.

– supporting private and corporate clients with tailored flight solutions. FBO (Fixed Base Operations) – providing premium facilities and seamless operational support at key locations including Sharjah (UAE) , Glasgow (Scotland) and Jersey (Channel Islands) .

– providing premium facilities and seamless operational support at key locations including , and . MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul) – delivering comprehensive base and line maintenance across a range of aircraft types from strategically located facilities in the UK and Middle East.

– delivering comprehensive base and line maintenance across a range of aircraft types from strategically located facilities in the UK and Middle East. Special Mission – supporting national security, air ambulance, surveillance and offshore operations for government and commercial clients.

– supporting national security, air ambulance, surveillance and offshore operations for government and commercial clients. Technology & Outsourcing – offering aviation software, flight operations support, CAM and ARC services that enhance operational efficiency and compliance.

With more than 40 years of experience, Gama Aviation continues to invest in state-of-the-art infrastructure, technology and talent to enhance efficiency, safety and service excellence across its global operations.

For more information, visit www.gamaaviation.com.

Media Enquiries:

Liz Bamford

PR Director, Aurora The Agency

liz@auroratheagency.com

Gabriel Olano

Account Executive, Aurora The Agency

gabriel@auroratheagency.com