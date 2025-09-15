Initial focus areas include advanced coatings for photovoltaic panels; novel asphalt mixes and coatings; and innovative coatings for desalination plants

Sharjah, UAE – A quadripartite three-year Master Research Agreement (MRA) has been signed between the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park), National Paints, the American University of Sharjah (AUS), and the University of Sharjah (UOS) to boost applied, industry-driven research projects.

The first-of-its-kind pioneering alliance establishes a structured framework for applied, industry-driven research projects aimed at accelerating the commercialization of knowledge and academic expertise. Initial projects identified include:

Advanced coatings for photovoltaic panels to improve solar energy efficiency.

Novel asphalt mixes and coatings to reduce road surface temperatures in urban areas.

Innovative coatings for desalination plants to mitigate scaling and corrosion challenges.

The signing ceremony, held during the third edition of SRTI Park’s Business Breakfast series under the theme “From Ideas to Impact: Sharjah Leads the Way”, was attended by senior officials, industry experts, and members of the media.

The agreement was signed by Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTIP, Samer Sayegh, Managing Director of National Paints, Dr. Tod A. Laursen, Chancellor of AUS and Prof. Esam Agamy, Chancellor of UOS.

Under the partnership, National Paints will contribute its industrial R&D expertise, while AUS and UOS will leverage their academic research capabilities to deliver industry-grade solutions. SRTIP will act as the orchestrator, ensuring smooth collaboration between academia, industry, and government.

Building on Proven Success

This milestone builds upon SRTI Park’s proven track record of catalyzing transformative research-to-industry projects over the past several years. These include the applied research on green hydrogen as a sustainable fuel of the future, the prototyping of electromagnetic shielding concrete for more resilient infrastructure, and the implementation of 3D-printed construction technologies in a 3D-printed villa, a pioneering achievement in Sharjah.

These achievements have cemented SRTI Park’s standing as a leading regional platform bridging academia and industry.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTIP, commented: “The signing of this historic agreement marks a milestone in our journey to cement Sharjah’s position as a regional and global hub for industrial innovation. It embodies our vision of transforming academic research into practical solutions and industrial products with direct economic and societal impact. Through this dynamic collaboration, we underline the crucial role of strategic partnerships in supporting the knowledge economy and developing innovative technologies in key areas such as renewable energy, infrastructure, and water. At SRTIP, we remain committed to providing an integrated environment that unites creative minds with the industrial sector, accelerating the innovation journey and enhancing the UAE’s global competitiveness.”

Mr. Samer Sayegh, Managing Director of National Paints, said: “Guided by the vision His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah, and Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the American University of Sharjah (AUS), to make Sharjah a hub for industrial and academic excellence, we at National Paints are honoured to be part of this partnership, contributing with a platform driven by science and inspired by innovation. Our goal is simple yet powerful: to bridge the gap between theory and practice by co-developing projects that tackle real-world challenges, advance joint research, and create technologies that bring lasting value to industries, communities, and future generations of innovators.”

Dr. Tod A. Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, stated: “This agreement reflects the strength of Sharjah’s collaborative ecosystem, where universities and industry work hand in hand to accelerate innovation. By focusing on practical challenges such as renewable energy efficiency and sustainable infrastructure, AUS is reinforcing its commitment to producing research that drives progress for the nation and the region. Beyond addressing today’s needs, we are also shaping a research culture that anticipates the demands of tomorrow, ensuring that knowledge generated at AUS contributes directly to sustainable growth, industrial advancement and the long-term competitiveness of the UAE."

Prof. Esam Agamy, Chancellor of UOS, said: “This agreement represents a unique model of partnership between institutes of higher education and the industry, marking a qualitative step towards enhancing the research and development ecosystem in the Emirate of Sharjah. This also opens new horizons for thousands of young and creative minds among students and graduates to engage with this vital sector, turning their innovative ideas into real-world projects that help provide practical solutions to the challenges facing the nation and the region. We look forward to launching and executing advanced research projects focused on delivering practical solutions to industrial challenges.”

Nicola Bettio, Director of Innovation and Research Ecosystem at SRTIP, added: “This three-year Master Research Agreement, signed between National Paints, the American University of Sharjah, and the University of Sharjah, establishes a new approach for structured industry-driven research. The agreement aims to advance novel coating technologies and expedite their commercialization. SRTIP played a pivotal role in facilitating the process, orchestrating both the agreement’s structuring and the scientific dialogue between industry and academia.”

Why This Matters – By Numbers

The global coatings market is projected to exceed USD 190 billion by 2030, making innovation in this field a strategic opportunity for the UAE.

The UAE ranks first in the Arab world in the Global Innovation Index 2024, with a strong focus on linking universities and industries to strengthen the knowledge economy.

Desalination plants, which supply over 90% of the UAE’s water needs, stand to benefit greatly from coatings that reduce scaling and corrosion, lowering operational costs and boosting sustainability.

The global solar market continues to grow at over 20% annually, with advanced coatings playing a critical role in improving panel efficiency.

