Sharjah: In line with its mission to promote excellence and innovation in the global publishing industry, the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has opened submissions for the third edition of the Sharjah Rights Connection Award, dedicated to recognising and honouring leading professionals in the sale and acquisition of translation rights, while highlighting their pivotal role in shaping the industry.

Designed to support rights professionals and enhance opportunities for industry growth, the global award comprises two categories: the first recognises professionals working within publishing companies buying and selling translation rights, while the second is for independent professionals or those employed by agencies involved in buying and selling these rights.

Submission criteria

Rights professionals worldwide can either nominate themselves or have their employers nominate them to compete in one of the Sharjah Rights Connection Award categories.

All submissions must be in English and accompanied by two 500-word testimonials from current clients, demonstrating why the nominee deserves the award. Only individual entries are accepted; team submissions are not permitted.

Applicants must indicate the category they are applying for and their personal contact details. They may also provide additional information, up to 1,000 words, outlining their business growth over the past year, successful deals, innovations, partnerships, and other accomplishments supported by relevant documentation or images.

Timeline

Eligibility criteria and submissions for the third edition are open until September 30 via https://sibf.com/en/content?id=10388 . Winners will be announced at the Publishers Conference leading to the Sharjah International Book Fair 2024.

Supporting established and emerging publishing markets

The Sharjah Rights Connection Award is open to qualified participants worldwide. The 3rd edition encourages entries from professionals in major publishing hubs such as the US, UK, Asia, and Germany, while also fostering participation from emerging markets in Eastern Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and beyond.

This first-of-its-kind international award celebrates individuals who have played pivotal roles in driving the growth of creative industries worldwide. It embodies Sharjah’s vision of supporting the creative landscape and promoting cultural diversity by building bridges between cultures and offering global readers a wide range of unique narratives.