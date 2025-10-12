Sharjah, UAE – The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP) has announced the refresh of its corporate identity and adoption of a unified brand name “SPARK”, which will henceforth be its official name.

The move replaces the previously used variations such as SRTI Park and SRTIP, and reflects a strategic shift toward clearer, more engaging communication in line with Sharjah’s growing reputation as a global hub for innovation.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, explained that the update reflects a broader strategic vision aimed at reinforcing the Park’s institutional identity and linking it to its ongoing growth journey.

“We are entering a defining phase in the Park’s evolution focused on solidifying its role as a key driver of research and innovation in the region,” said Al Mahmoudi. “The refreshed identity reflects this transformation and unifies the way we communicate with our local and international partners under one cohesive vision that embodies our ambition to be a global destination for innovation and knowledge.”

On his part, Juma Al Haj, Director of Strategic Communications and Marketing at the Park, described the rebranding as a natural evolution of the Park’s institutional image.

“SPARK is not just a new name—it’s a renewal of how we communicate with the world,” said Al Haj. “It embodies the energy, creativity, and vitality that define our mission as a catalyst for innovation in Sharjah.”

He added that the rebranding follows the release of a new corporate film earlier last month, which presented the Park’s story, vision, and mission through an engaging and cinematic narrative. “Refreshing our identity at this stage marks the continuation of a transformative phase in our programs, initiatives, and technological projects,” he noted.

Why “SPARK”?

The adoption of the name “SPARK” came after a comprehensive review of the Park’s communication experience, both locally and internationally. The new identity aims to simplify communication and unify the Park’s brand presence across all platforms. The name embodies several key principles:

Clarity and Simplicity: The previous abbreviation “SRTI Park” was often mispronounced or confused. “SPARK” is concise, easy to say, and instantly recognizable in both Arabic and English.

Meaning and Inspiration: “SPARK” evokes the spark that ignites creativity, thought, and innovation — the very essence of the Park’s mission.

Global Appeal: The name aligns with Sharjah’s vision for international outreach. Its simplicity and energy make it appealing and memorable in global markets, enhancing visibility in major innovation and technology platforms.

Unified Brand Identity: “SPARK” brings together all of the Park’s initiatives — from research and entrepreneurship to innovation and community engagement — under one cohesive identity.

Emotional Connection: Beyond being a technical abbreviation, “SPARK” evokes inspiration and excitement — symbolizing the ignition point for ideas that evolve into meaningful innovations.

This identity refresh reaffirms the Park’s commitment to continuous innovation across all aspects of its operations, including communication and visual identity, in alignment with its vision to foster an ecosystem that connects knowledge, technology, and creativity.

Al Haj added: “Refreshing our identity reflects our institutional maturity and strengthens our ability to communicate clearly and consistently with our audiences and partners, in line with Sharjah’s position as a leading regional innovation hub.”

With this step, the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park joins the ranks of leading global organizations — such as Meta, Accenture, and Airbnb — that have modernized their identities to reflect their evolution and remain more connected to their audiences and missions.