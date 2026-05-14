Bodour Al Qasimi: The emirate’s growth across investment indicators reflects a clear development vision that places social and economic impact on a unified path

Al Musharrkh: The latest indicators reflect deep confidence in Sharjah’s business environment and its ability to drive growth from within the market while continuing to attract new investment.

25.7% growth in jobs, creating 5,673 new positions

142 FDI projects highlight the breadth of activity across the emirate

Consumer-facing sectors lead investment momentum

Geographic diversity reinforces global investor confidence

75% of projects are already operational

Sharjah: The Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) has reported strong foreign direct investment performance in 2025, with the emirate recording a 45% year-on-year increase in project numbers, an 8.8% rise in capital investment, and 25.7% growth in job creation compared with 2024. The results underscore Sharjah’s expanding role as a competitive investment destination and reinforce its position on the global investment landscape.

Capital investment reached AED 7.74 billion in 2025, with Sharjah attracting 142 foreign direct investment projects, up from 98 in 2024. These projects generated 5,673 new jobs, compared with 4,514 in the previous year. This reflects the expansion of investment activity in the emirate and its ability to attract high-quality projects with a direct economic impact, while further strengthening its position as a stable business environment capable of supporting long-term growth and creating added value across vital sectors.

A strong platform for investment and business growth

Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), said: “Economic development in Sharjah is directly linked to quality of life, the advancement of services, and the creation of a stable environment that supports people, society, and the economy alike. The emirate’s continued growth across investment indicators reflects a clear development vision that places social and economic impact on a unified path, within an integrated ecosystem driven by institutions across both the public and private sectors.”

Her Highness added: “This growth contributes to expanding opportunities for young people, entrepreneurs, and high-quality projects. It also strengthens Sharjah’s ability to attract investments that support innovation, generate sustainable job opportunities, and open new avenues for growth and expansion. At the same time, it reinforces a more dynamic economic environment capable of nurturing talent and expertise and transforming ambitious ideas into projects with real and sustainable impact.”

High economic efficiency and trust

The broader investment landscape reflects a dynamic and well-integrated economic ecosystem. Sharjah recorded a total of 331 domestic and foreign investment projects in 2025, representing combined investments of AED 12.8 billion and the creation of 11,898 jobs. The figures point to the scale and diversity of economic activity across the emirate, supported by multiple growth drivers.

His Excellency Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, said: “Indicators of FDI inflows and performance in 2025 reflect Sharjah’s advancement as a reliable investment destination, thanks to the strength of its economic sectors, the flexibility of its regulatory environment, the efficiency of its infrastructure, and its ability to attract high-quality projects that align with sustainable growth objectives. These priorities remain a core pillar of Sharjah’s strategy, enhancing its competitiveness at the regional and global levels.”

His Excellency added: “The composition of the total investment projects in the emirate shows a clear balance between new market entrants and expansion linked to the reinvestment of existing businesses. The 2025 data indicates that the projects include 188 domestic investments, 96 projects across new forms of investments, along with 47 greenfield projects. This reflects the depth of confidence in Sharjah’s business environment and its ability to stimulate growth from within the market, while continuing to attract new investment, helping sustain investment flows and reduce volatility.”

Investing in the real diversification of economy

The performance of sectors highlights the alignment between Sharjah’s FDI profile and its diversified economic structure. Food and beverages led all sectors, accounting for 28% of total projects, followed by consumer products at 20%, reflecting strong domestic and regional demand. Investment also extended across business services, industrial equipment, logistics, technology, and manufacturing, underscoring the breadth of FDI activity across both production-based and service-driven sectors that support diversity and sources of income.

Execution on the ground further reinforces this momentum. Approximately 75% of investment projects are already operational within the emirate, having progressed beyond the planning phase into active implementation. This transition signals a shift from announced investment to realised economic output, strengthening Sharjah’s production base and overall economic impact.

Sharjah’s FDI landscape also reflects strong geographic diversification, with investments originating from key markets including India, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States, alongside regional inflows. This diversity reinforces the emirate’s position as an international investment platform, connecting diverse markets and providing a business environment capable of attracting partners from a wide range of global markets.

The investment data and insights referenced in this report, sourced from ‘fDi Markets’, the Financial Times’ leading database for cross border greenfield investments, position Sharjah’s performance within a trusted global benchmark; underscoring the emirate’s rising profile among the world’s most effectual investment destinations.