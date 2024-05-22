Sharjah: Sharjah Media City (Shams) welcomed the participants of the sixth edition of the Young Arab Media Leaders Program, organized by the Arab Youth Center.

The participants were introduced to the latest experiences, practices, and services offered by Shams.

The Young Arab Media Leaders Program aims to develop "green" skills and enhance the connection to Arabic identity and language for its 53 participants from 16 Arab countries.

During the meeting, HE Dr. Khalid Omar Almidfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City (Shams), said: "Youth represent a major pillar in the construction, development, and progress of any society in various fields and sectors. The wise leadership in the UAE has been keen on supporting youths, hone their skills, develop their abilities, and enhance their leadership spirit to be active and distinguished elements in serving the nation and participating in shaping its future."

He added: "As young media leaders, you have a significant responsibility to elevate and develop the Arab media sector and anticipate its future. The crises and rapid developments the world has witnessed over the past decade have proven that media needs modern systems that rely on the facilities provided by technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI). We urgently need comprehensive media professionals capable of dealing with modern technologies to convey the media message accurately and swiftly."

"We are pleased at Sharjah Media City (Shams) to participate and contribute to the development of Arab youth skills, providing them with the knowledge and expertise to lead Arab media. This is to enrich the Arab media scene with qualified competencies that understand the noble mission of media and the issues important to the Arab individual, highlighting them from a professional media perspective,” said Almidfa.

During the visit, the participants of the Young Arab Media Leaders Program watched an introductory video about Shams. There were also three diverse sessions: the first with HE Dr. Khalid Omar Almidfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City (Shams); the second with Abdallah Murad, Advertising and Promotion Unit Manager and a graduate of the fifth cohort; and the third titled "Media and Artificial Intelligence" with Abdullah Al Sharhan, New Media Unit Manager.

At the end of the visit, the delegation toured Shams Business Center and was introduced to its facilities and technologies.