Sharjah, UAE: Sharjah Media City (Shams) launched an exclusive ‘Discounts Programme’ for its licensed companies, offering them a range of rewarding discounts and incentives, with the aim of improving their experience and offer them added comfort.

Shams offers a wide range of commercial activities for entrepreneurs wishing to embark on their journey from the United Arab Emirates. The free zone constantly seeks to support and inspire entrepreneurial businesses and accelerate their growth, by providing an enabling environment for innovators to live, learn, and work.

“Sharjah Media City always strives to improve experiences for its licensed companies and build a build a healthy, sophisticated community that encourages lifelong learning,” said Shihab Al Hammadi, Director of Sharjah Media City (Shams). “And with that in mind, we are delighted to launch the new ‘Privileges Discounts’, which provides our members with a range of incentives for them and their families, and we invite them to take advantage of the programme, which we will be updating periodically with more features.”

The list of benefits provided by the new programme includes the ‘Waffer’ programme, an initiative launched by the Government of Sharjah, which offers users discounts and privileges at various suppliers in addition to popular entertainment destinations.

Among the new benefits that Shams provides to its entrepreneurs and their families are discounts of up to 50% on tuition fees at Skyline University College in Sharjah, which offers various programmes in business administration and information technology that are fully accredited by the UAE Ministry of Education. The college also offers various bachelor’s and master’s degree programmes.

Furthermore, individuals who have a Shams Community membership card can enjoy offers on various lifestyle experiences, including discounts at Al Fayy restaurant, located within Sharjah Media City and renowned for serving a variety of international dishes in a breath-taking atmosphere, as well as discounts on Shams gym membership fees.

Shams provides its members with a range of benefits, such as affordable costs for establishing companies, 100% ownership for foreign investors, the ability to allocate up to 12 visas for a joint office space, procedures for registering a company fully online with an easy and simple process. Members can also enjoy the benefits provided by the Shams Business Centre, which include multiple office spaces available for rent, meeting rooms, and a specialised training hall.

Within its strategic plan, Sharjah Media City (Shams) is looking forward to providing more features and services and expanding the scope of facilities for its members by concluding more effective partnerships and obtaining other facilities to contribute effectively to supporting entrepreneurship.