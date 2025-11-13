Malmö, Sweden / Sharjah, UAE – Sharjah Maritime Academy (SMA) and the World Maritime University (WMU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as well as a Collaborative Activities Agreement between the two institutions, based in the United Arab Emirates and Sweden, respectively. The agreements aim to advance maritime research, and academic programmes.The documents were signed by Professor Maximo Q. Mejia Jr., President of WMU, and Dr. Hashim Abdullah bin Sharhan Al Zaabi, Chancellor of SMA.

“This important partnership reflects the commitment of both WMU and SMA to advancing sustainable maritime development through cutting-edge research and global collaboration,” said President Mejia. “Working closely with Sharjah Maritime Academy will provide an opportunity to deepen our academic impact and support the professional development of maritime leaders in the Gulf region and strengthen our engagement with a region that is increasingly shaping the future of global shipping.”

Chancellor Alzaabi said, “This Memorandum of Understanding marks a strategic milestone for SMA — enabling us to forge global partnerships that strengthen our research and education capacity, preparing our graduates not only to support the UAE’s maritime ambitions, but to lead the transformation of the blue economy with innovation and purpose. Through this collaboration, we are laying the foundation for high-impact academic programmes, joint research initiatives and international teaching exchanges — all aimed at developing maritime professionals who are grounded in UAE industry realities and empowered with global competence.”

The MoU establishes a framework for long-term collaboration in maritime research, education, training, and capacity development. To support the practical implementation of this commitment, the accompanying Collaborative Activities Agreement outlines a joint program of academic and research initiatives scheduled for launch during 2025 and 2026. Under the Agreement, SMA and WMU will cooperate on three joint research projects addressing:

Informal sail-powered maritime transport in the Indian Ocean (The Dhow Project)

Global seafarer supply, training, and workforce planning (The Seafarer Supply Project)

Enhancing maritime traffic safety through proactive risk-based models (Proactive Maritime Traffic Management Project)

This strategic cooperation strengthens the shared mission of WMU and SMA to advance maritime knowledge, foster innovation, and support the global maritime sector through research-led education.

About Sharjah Maritime Academy (SMA)

Sharjah Maritime Academy (SMA), based in the strategic port city of Khorfakkan, is the UAE’s leading higher education institution dedicated to maritime studies, training, and research. SMA is committed to advancing excellence, innovation, and global standards in the maritime sector, offering CAA-accredited baccalaureate degrees in maritime education.

SMA ensures a world-class learning experience, with cutting-edge simulators, engineering workshops, and IMO-recognized certifications, students gain real-world expertise. The academy is regulated by the UAE Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy and accredited by the National Qualifications Centre (NQC).

For more information, please visit www.sma.ac.ae

About the World Maritime University

The World Maritime University (WMU) in Malmö, Sweden is established within the framework of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), a specialized agency of the United Nations. The mission of WMU is to be the world centre of excellence in postgraduate maritime and oceans education, professional training and research, while building global capacity and promoting sustainable development. WMU’s vision is to inspire leadership and innovation for a sustainable maritime and oceans future. WMU is an organization by and for the international maritime community and is committed to the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.