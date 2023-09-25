Sharjah:

The Sharjah Investors Services Center (SAEED), first-of-its-kind business solutions provider in the UAE, established by Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), organised the ‘Back to Business’ event on Monday. The networking event emphasised how seamless and rewarding the journey of business and investments can be in the emirate.

Alongside highlighting the strategic, emerging as well as future-focussed sectors in Sharjah’s high-performance economy, SAEED showcased how both existing and new investors in the emirate can tap into these opportunities in a seamless way by accessing end-to-end government and private business solutions - all under one roof at SAEED.

With services ranging from company registration and licensing to visa processing, banking, leasing, and facilitating access to Sharjah's six dedicated free zones, SAEED has provided vital services to over 3,500 customers, and over 1,200 investors since its inception in 2019. This year alone, SAEED has issued 35 trade names and 44 new business licences. The center currently has five MoU’s with various government entities and seven with major private entities, which enables them to facilitate efficient and tailored services through their supportive investor-friendly environment.

Over 35 services at SAEED to streamline business journeys.

His Excellency Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, took centre stage emphasising the importance of Invest in Sharjah's role as the investment promotion agency of Sharjah, and spoke about their successful strategies as well as initiatives like SAEED in matching investors with the right financial institutions.

During the event, the Invest in Sharjah CEO cited recent success stories, including the global glass industry leader who set up its regional production headquarters in Sharjah's Sajaa Industrial Area with SAEED expert support, facilitating their legal, banking, import/export, location, and leasing requirements. Al Musharrkh added that Invest in Sharjah is committed to supporting investors' journey towards growth and expansion.

Following the presentation, Mr. Marwan Saleh Alichla, Director of Investment Promotion & Support at Sharjah FDI Office, delved deeper into the agency's mission, expanding on its role in identifying investment opportunities and providing consultancy services to simplify the investment process.

Mr. Saif Mohamed Al Suwaidi, the Manager at SAEED, presented the centre’s comprehensive services, which fall into 12 main categories and 25 subcategories to streamline the investment journey within Sharjah.

Specialised free zones that continue to diversify business opportunities in Sharjah

The event also hosted leading representatives from Sharjah’s free zones, like Mr. Mohammed Bani Hammad, Director of Business Development and Marketing at Sharjah Research Technology, and Innovation Park (SRTIP), Mr. Feras Salibi, Executive Manager for Customer Services at Sharjah Media City (Shams); and Ms. Mahra Al Balghouni, Partnership Associate at Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa); who turned the spotlight on the myriad of opportunities that the event’s attendees can explore to match their fields of interest.

In 2022, Sharjah attracted AED 17.7 billion in foreign direct investment, a testament to the concerted efforts of Invest in Sharjah and their subsidiary, Sharjah Investors Services Center (SAEED), in creating a welcoming and investor-friendly environment. As Sharjah continues to thrive as a major hub for industry, trade, and innovation, these organisations remain dedicated to supporting investors and entrepreneurs on their journey to success in the emirate.

