331 nominations from Africa, 163 from Asia, 13 from Europe, 17 from North America, and 3 from Oceania

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of TBHF and UNHCR Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children.

527 NGOs from 53 countries across 5 continents applied for the award this year.

Sharjah: The eighth edition of the Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy and Support (SIARA) has achieved unprecedented participation, with a notable increase in nominations from NGOs around the world. This year, the award has received an astounding 527 applications from 53 countries, showcasing an impressive rise in both the number of nominations and the geographical diversity of participating nations. This progress demonstrates a continuous upward trajectory for the award, building on the success of 2023 with 423 submissions from 41 countries.

A leading enabler of sustainable humanitarian development, SIARA is successfully changing the popular perception of refugees and displaced peoples from faceless statistical representations to equally capable members of the community. The award also has experienced immense success in mainstreaming refugees’ needs to access cultural and creative avenues, to quality education, skilled jobs, and more, by highlighting projects and campaigns that go beyond providing emergency aid to improve quality of life by dedicating their resources, skills and capabilities for the good of others.

Exemplary leadership and championing compassion

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of TBHF and UNHCR Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children, SIARA continues to honour distinguished humanitarian work, and acknowledges NGOs across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa whose efforts positively impact the lives of refugees, the forcibly displaced, and marginalised communities.

Organised annually by The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), SIARA continues to serve as a beacon of hope, unity, and humanitarian action.

The power of humanitarianism

Mariam Al Hammadi, Director General of TBHF, stated, “SIARA personifies the power of human passion for influencing positive change, and demonstrates the collective impact of compassion, empathy, creativity and innovation in transforming despair to hope. While celebrating those who are making a compelling impact in their communities, this award serves as a call to action, encouraging broader participation in humanitarian efforts worldwide, inspiring a collective commitment to building a more inclusive and compassionate global society.”

Expanding global reach and participation

Revealing a substantial growth in nominations, this year’s award has seen a 24.6% increase, and the number of participating countries also expanded by 29.3%, compounding on the growth seen in 2023 which had a 135% increase compared to 2022. This exemplifies SIARA's growing influence and the increasing commitment of the global community to recognise and celebrate outstanding humanitarian interventions.

Key statistics for the 2024 edition include 331 nominations from Africa, 163 from Asia, 13 from Europe, 17 from North America, and 3 from Oceania. Notable submissions came from countries such as Nigeria (69), Uganda (66), Ethiopia (44), Pakistan (41), Kenya (41), Lebanon (29), and Palestine (17), among others. Other countries from which nominations were received include UAE, USA, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Yemen, Afghanistan, Cameroon and UK.

The cash prize pool for the awards of AED 500,000 (US$136,000) remains a special contribution by TBHF and does not represent any share of the donations made to the foundation, representing an additional commitment to recognising and supporting exceptional humanitarian initiatives. SIARA has become a true movement for change, inspiring individuals and organisations to contribute towards creating a more humane world.

ُThe Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy and Support (SIARA) reinforces its role as a platform that celebrates the tireless efforts of those working to improve the realities of forcibly displaced and marginalised communities globally. It signals a collective commitment to building a more compassionate world and inspires hope for a future where humanitarian excellence becomes the norm.