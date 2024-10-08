Sharjah, UAE: The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP Park) is set to showcase emerging investment opportunities in Artificial Intelligence and pioneering future technologies at GITEX Technology Week 2024, from October 14 to 18 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

As the region’s fastest growing and most vibrant technology hub, SRTI Park will showcase its thriving technology-driven ecosystem, with a strong focus on its role in supporting investments in AI and path-breaking future-tech solutions.

The technology park will also be unveiling new partnerships and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) during the event, as it bolsters the business environment for investors in sectors such as smart mobility, digital infrastructure, smart cities, and other innovative technologies.

The SRTI Park booth will feature a number of in-house tech companies presenting their outstanding innovations. The technology park is home to numerous companies working in future technologies, consolidating its role as a hub for knowledge transfer and localizing advanced technologies. The SRTI Park ecosystem supports experimentation and research, with a vision to contribute to the development of innovative technologies that can ease the lives of people globally.

GITEX 2024 provides a prime platform for SRTI Park, as the event is expected to draw more than 150,000 visitors and feature over 5,000 exhibitors from around the world.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park, stated: "We are proud to participate in this globally significant event. Our mission at SRTI Park is to offer sustainable support for research and development in AI and advanced technologies. As a testbed for innovative solutions, we strive to attract new companies and investments in technology, aiming to establish the Park as a regional hub for the development of future tech. Our supportive ecosystem for R&D places Sharjah on the map as a key centre for innovation and technology."

Al Mahmoudi further highlighted the importance of GITEX as a platform for exploring future technologies and exchanging ideas, noting that SRTI Park is focused on attracting leading global companies through a wide range of incentives and facilities. This aligns with Sharjah's strategic plans to position itself as a gateway for global investors in the tech sector by offering a package of investment incentives and providing integrated facilities that support research and development.

SRTIP currently hosts a diverse array of global companies across various sectors, including transportation, construction, 3D printing, agriculture, energy, and water sustainability. The Park provides substantial investment opportunities, along with streamlined business setup processes through advanced regulations that enable fast licensing and transaction processing.

Visit SRTI Park stand at Concourse 2, Booth: CC2-28.