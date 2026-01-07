Sharjah: Sharjah Cooperative has launched its internal radio station, the first cooperative radio of its kind in the United Arab Emirates, during an official ceremony held on Wednesday at Rahmania mall in Sharjah. The launch reflects the Cooperative’s commitment to advancing institutional communication tools and developing its integrated media ecosystem, in line with its vision for media innovation and modern corporate communication. The initiative aims to establish a sustainable and close communication channel that serves employees and the wider community, while reinforcing the Cooperative’s values and messages over the long term.

The launch ceremony was attended by HE Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of Sharjah Broadcasting and Television Authority, HE Majid Salem Al Junaid, CEO of Sharjah Cooperative, Zied Hammami, Executive Director of the Retail Sector, and Faisal Khalid Al Naboodah, Director of Marketing and Public Relations, alongside members of the senior leadership team, branch and department managers, media representatives, and visitors to Rahmania mall and Sharjah Cooperative.

In his remarks, Majid Salem Al Junaid stated that the radio launch forms part of a comprehensive strategic vision to enhance internal communication channels, noting that internal media is a key pillar in building a cohesive organization capable of delivering clear and transparent messages. He added that the initiative reflects the Cooperative’s investment in modern communication tools that support institutional performance and teamwork.

Al Junaid further noted that since its establishment in 1977 as the UAE’s first cooperative, Sharjah Cooperative has balanced economic growth with social responsibility, with projects such as the radio station representing a natural extension of this approach and a core element of its sustainability vision.

For his part, Faisal Khaled Al Nabouda said that the radio will deliver regular daily broadcasts, serving not merely as an audio platform but as a permanent space for communication that conveys the Cooperative’s spirit, connects employees and audiences, and presents content aligned with cooperative values and objectives.

Sharjah Cooperative Radio broadcasts daily from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., offering service-oriented, cultural, and promotional content. The project was developed through structured phases covering editorial policies, audio identity, technical infrastructure, and team formation, ensuring quality, continuity, and long-term impact.