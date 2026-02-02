Sharjah: The Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC) made a strong impact at the ninth edition of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF 2026), reinforcing its commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs and strengthening Sharjah’s startup ecosystem.

At the Made in Sharjah zone at SEF, backed by SBWC, Bank of Sharjah, and Alef, the council played an integral role in advancing discussions on women-led enterprises, local innovation, and sustainable business growth. Its participation also included an interactive pavilion that connected founders, creatives, and ecosystem partners with SBWC’s programmes and support services.

Commenting on SBWC’s participation, Maryam Bin Al Shaikh, Director of the Sharjah Business Women Council, said: “When women have access to relevant platforms, entrepreneurship becomes a powerful force for change. Our goal at SBWC is to enable women to lead, innovate, and scale with confidence. SEF 2026 reflected what can be achieved when collaboration fuels ambition, and when women are empowered to shape the future of our economy.”

SBWC spotlighted homegrown talent and women-led enterprises that reflect Sharjah’s creative and entrepreneurial identity. The zone served as a vibrant platform to celebrate innovation, craftsmanship, and entrepreneurial excellence, featuring inspiring success stories, innovative products, and founders driving impact across sectors.

Member showcase



SBWC spotlighted 6 council members who reflect Sharjah’s creative and entrepreneurial identity. The zone served as a vibrant platform to celebrate innovation, craftsmanship, and entrepreneurial excellence, featuring inspiring success stories, innovative products, and founders driving impact across sectors.

Among the featured participants was Enabled, a purpose-driven consultancy specialising in end-to-end disability inclusion and accessibility. It supports organisations in embedding inclusive hiring practices, accessible physical and digital environments, and disability-aware workplace cultures, positioning inclusion as a strategic driver of business growth.

The showcase also included Bulbul, an education technology platform focused on real-life spoken Arabic and cultural fluency. Through personalised, scenario-based learning for individuals and corporate clients, it helps professionals build confidence in navigating social and professional life in the Arab world.

Representing the fashion technology sector was The Fashion Incubator, an industrial-grade costing intelligence platform built specifically for fashion manufacturing. It enables factories and sourcing hubs to achieve real-time, accurate production costing, improving margin control, transparency, and operational decision-making.

Completing the lineup was Illuminos, a full-service marketing and communications agency providing social media management, digital marketing, public relations, events, and web and AI-driven solutions. The agency supports businesses across multiple sectors in strengthening brand visibility, customer engagement, and sustainable growth.



Council members, including By SHHK, which operates in the luxury bukhoor and fragrance sector, alongside THS – The Hidden Spot, representing the food and beverage sector, took part in the two-day international event.

Interactions spark inspiration

SBWC’s pavilion offered festival attendees an engaging experience, showcasing the council’s flagship initiatives, membership benefits, and support programmes designed to guide women entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey. Through meaningful conversations, founders gained insight into how SBWC enables access to resources, mentorship, and growth opportunities.

Through its multi-faceted participation at SEF 2026, the Sharjah Business Women Council reaffirmed its role as a catalyst for women’s economic empowerment and a driving force behind a more inclusive and resilient entrepreneurial ecosystem in Sharjah.