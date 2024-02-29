Oman’s Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs receives a copy of Sharjah Ruler’s latest work

Muscat: Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) highlighted its ongoing efforts and commitment to support and advance the publishing sector regionally and globally during its participation in the 28th edition of the Muscat International Book Fair, which will conclude on March 2.

Held under the patronage of His Excellency Dr Mohammed Bin Said Bin Khalfan Al Mamari, Minister of Awqaf and Religious Affairs of Oman Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs, SBA showcases programs and initiatives that fuel Sharjah's cultural project. This project reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, aiming to position the emirate as a global hub for culture, arts, and literature.

At the emirate's pavilion, the Authority presented local, regional and international events and initiatives to publishers and visitors, encouraging reading and supporting creatives, book distributors, translators, and authors in producing enriching content that benefits all segments of the community.

Book fair patron visits Sharjah pavilion

During the event, Fadel Hussein Bussaim, Director of SBA in Sharjah's eastern region, welcomed the exhibition's patron, His Excellency Dr Mohammed Bin Said Bin Khalfan Al Mamari, Minister of Awqaf and Religious Affairs of Oman Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs, at the Sharjah pavilion. He presented him with a copy of the "Sultan of History" encyclopedia, authored by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. During the visit, the Omani minister was briefed on the activities, events, and publications highlighting Sharjah's role in advancing culture and knowledge regionally and worldwide.

Commenting on the participation, Bussaim said: "Our presence in this international book fair underscores the strong bonds and shared history between the UAE and Oman, rooted in our common history, culture, and the comprehensive development journeys."

He added: "During the Muscat International Book Fair, we highlighted the global cultural events and initiatives hosted by the emirate, including the Sharjah International Book Fair, the Publishers Conference, and the Sharjah International Library Conference. These platforms foster collaboration and exchange in the publishing industry, as well as the Sharjah Booksellers Conference, which provides a platform for participants to network, learn about the latest trends in the book industry, and discuss the sector's issues. We also introduced the global publishing community to the opportunities Sharjah offers to creative industry leaders to bolster their global presence."

The Muscat International Book Fair brought together 847 publishers worldwide, showcasing more than 622,000 book titles and publications across multiple genres and languages in 1,236 pavilions covering the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. The fair also featured 283 cultural, entertainment, and educational events, addressing literature, art, history, science, technology, and development.