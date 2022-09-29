Saeed Sharar, COO - Osool Services at Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, said: "The 11th annual International Government Communication Forum kicks off at the Expo Centre Sharjah on September 28 and 29, under the slogan "Challenges and Solutions", is a biography of a decade of achievements, innovative strategies and creative work methodologies established by the UAE to enhance social, human and cultural communication between the global citizens and societies. The vision was translated by building a new intellectual system in the field of government communication that contributed to enhancing communication and improving government performance regionally and globally."

Sharar added: "The International Government Communication Forum was able to move beyond its local scope to reach a global scale by opening communication channels with all countries. Throughout its previous sessions, it hosted global leaders, decision-makers, influencers, experts, educators and students from various international universities, convening them to discuss and exchange experiences, best global practices in communication, and the channels governments use to reach individuals.

Sharar stressed: The Emirate of Sharjah has provided a global model in government communication, which was represented by introducing targeted strategies and programs that included all members of society. This came from the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who stressed that the real investment is people who are society's wealth.

Saeed Sharar explained that Sharjah Asset Management had been a strategic supporter of the International Government Communication Forum for three years, and this is a partnership that should be nurtured to add value and contribute to the achievement of strategic goals and the national agenda. He emphasized that by sharing capabilities, resources and knowledge, the partnership will ensure they work towards improving and developing to meet the needs of the community of Sharjah and ensure its sustainable well-being.

