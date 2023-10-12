Founded in 2020, Sharethelove's personalisation technology enables customers to effortlessly create unique greeting cards and gifts online in seconds at affordable prices.

Sharethelove.ae initially began as a personalised greeting card store, but it has since significantly expanded its gift offerings through its in-house gift manufacturing operation and in-house florist team.

UAE-based Personalised Gifting eCommerce store Sharethelove.ae has successfully secured an undisclosed amount of funding in their seed fundraising round.

Sharethelove.ae is the UAE's leading Eco-friendly Personalised greeting card & gift eCommerce store. The homegrown company launched in 2020 as a bootstrapped e-commerce retailer selling personalised greeting cards and simple gift items for customers. It has since grown its product offering significantly and has become a leading one-stop destination in the UAE for both individual consumers and businesses seeking exceptional gift solutions.

The first funding round follows the company's strong sales growth and is aimed at fuelling its ambitious expansion plans. The investment will be utilised to accelerate product development, hire new talent, and enhance its technology, including the launch of a new website.

Sharethelove’s unique personalisation technology allows customers to create personalised greeting cards online in seconds, users can choose from over 4,000 greeting card templates for all occasions. They then simply customise the card online adding their own photos & text. Sharethelove then prints the high-quality greeting card and delivers it to the end recipient anywhere across the UAE Same-day or next day.

Sharethelove’s personalised greeting cards cost just 25 AED plus postage, which is relatively in-expensive for a fully customised greeting card. However, the emotional connection you'll experience when you exchange the card with the recipient, and they realise the extra effort you put into personalising it to make it special for them, is truly priceless.

Billy Blackford, the CEO of Sharethelove.ae, expressed his enthusiasm about the funding, stating, “We are thrilled to have closed this round of investment, it allows us to roll out the first part of our growth strategy. We would like to Thank our investors for their trust in our team who has achieved remarkable results to date. We are on a mission to empower MENA shoppers to create inspiring unique gifts that make people feel loved. We are excited to get to work on executing the next phase of our journey”.

Sharethelove designs, manufactures, and distributes their products directly from their Dubai headquarters. They boast a range of machinery that enables them to craft unique gifts. They have experienced significant growth across B2B sales with a number of the UAE's largest companies regularly turning to Sharethelove.ae for corporate gifting, merchandise printing, and creative event setups.

Share the love believes in their ability to enhance the gifting experience for consumers across MENA through the personalisation of their high-quality gifts. There's a clear demand for this, as evidenced by the global Personalised Gifts market, which reached an estimated value of US$30.3 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow even further, reaching US$47.6 Billion by 2030.