Dubai, UAE: The Sharafi Group, one of the UAE’s most established and diversified business conglomerates, announced continued success across its portfolio of operations, underscoring its long-standing contribution to the nation’s growth and development.

With a legacy spanning ten decades, Sharafi Group has built a reputation for quality, integrity, and forward-thinking leadership, delivering exceptional projects across real estate, hospitality, contracting, design, brokerage, maintenance, and technology.

“At Sharafi Group, we believe in enhancing everyday lives by being the most trusted and customer-centric group in Dubai and beyond,” said Abdollah Sharafi, Head of Sharafi Group. “Our mission is to shape a brighter and more prosperous future for the UAE through a commitment to quality, innovation, and excellence in everything we do - from real estate to hospitality and construction.”

Real Estate & Hospitality Leadership

Since 1999, Sharafi Real Estate and its affiliate ASF Investment have been instrumental in redefining urban living across Dubai. Their impressive portfolio includes landmark properties such as the Rose Executive Hotel, Rose 13 in Al Furjan, Rose 10 & SH Living and Sharafi Center, each representing the Group’s commitment to blending modern innovation with timeless design.

Over the past two decades, Sharafi Group has evolved into a dynamic conglomerate, seamlessly integrating real estate development, hospitality management, property services, and investment ventures under one strategic vision - delivering spaces that embody both comfort and creativity.

A New Chapter with Marea Residences

As part of its continued expansion, Sharafi Development has unveiled Marea Residences, a luxury waterfront project that sets a new standard for island living in Dubai.

Located on Dubai Islands, Marea features one- and two-bedroom apartments and signature penthouses designed around the principles of elegance, functionality, and sustainability. The development includes resort-inspired amenities, from infinity pools and wellness spaces to private gardens and sea-view terraces - creating a lifestyle that seamlessly fuses tranquillity and sophistication.

Leading real estate brokerage, Metropolitan Premium Properties (MPP), has been appointed as the exclusive sales partner for Marea Residences.

Commitment to Excellence

With a strong foundation built on craftsmanship, customer trust, and innovation, Sharafi Group continues to shape the UAE’s evolving landscape, balancing progress with sustainability and vision with integrity.

“Every project we undertake reflects our promise to deliver not just buildings, but experiences that enhance lives,” added Abdollah Sharafi, Head of Sharafi Group. “Sharafi Group is not merely a name; it’s a legacy of dedication, precision, and purpose.”

Notes to the Editor

About Sharafi Development

Sharafi Development has been shaping Dubai’s skyline for over a century, evolving from its beginnings in trading in 1924 to become one of the city’s most trusted names in real estate, hospitality and construction. The company is recognized for its commitment to craftsmanship, integrity, and long-term value creation.