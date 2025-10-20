Over 96 hours of practical and theoretical training completed across the two-year curriculum

Cairo, Egypt – Marking a new chapter in its support for local talent development, GROHE brand, as part of LIXIL, a global leader in bathroom and kitchen solutions, has celebrated the first graduating class of its GROHE Installer Vocational Training and Education (GIVE) Program in Cairo. The program has equipped 45 Egyptian graduates with professional plumbing skills and technical expertise, reflecting GROHE’s broader mission to empower local communities.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Leader for North West Africa at LIXIL IMEA, Mohamad Ataya. The event celebrated the achievements of the students, whose newly gained skills position them to begin sustainable careers with GROHE’s network of industry partners.

“This first graduating class represents a proud moment for GROHE and a tangible step toward developing a skilled, future-ready workforce,” Ataya stated. “As an industry leader, it is our responsibility to equip young professionals with the skills, tools, and sustainable mindset needed to advance the sector, contribute to their communities, and shape the future of the plumbing industry.”

The GIVE Program was launched in 2023 in Egypt to address the shortage of qualified professionals in the plumbing and sanitary sector, aligning with Egypt’s vision of establishing 100 vocational schools by 2030. Through modern facilities, advanced tools, and structured training modules, the program provides students with hands-on experience and internationally recognized certification that sets new standards for technical education in the region.

The GIVE Program underlines GROHE’s commitment to empowering communities, promoting sustainable design, and supporting the local economy. Through continuous investment in vocational training and skill development, GROHE aims to contribute to a stronger, more sustainable future for Egypt’s plumbing and sanitary sectors.

Across Europe, the Middle East, and North West Africa, the GIVE Program continues to expand with more than 60 partner institutions currently offering plumbing training. Already making an impact in Morocco, Pakistan, Nigeria, Ghana, Europe, and Saudi Arabia, the Program aims to engage over 5,000 students between the ages of 18 and 25 across the region in the coming years.

About GROHE

GROHE is a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings. Since 2014 GROHE has been part of the strong brand portfolio of LIXIL, a manufacturer of pioneering water and housing products. In order to offer “Pure Joy of Water”, every product is based on the brand values of quality, technology, design and sustainability.

The brand offers life-enhancing product solutions as well as services with its dedicated portfolios GROHE QuickFix, GROHE Professional and its premium sub-brand GROHE SPA. All cater to the specific needs of GROHE’s professional business partners and their differentiated target groups.

With water at the core of its business, the brand contributes to LIXIL’s Impact Strategy with a resource-saving value chain: from CO2-neutral* production, the removal of unnecessary plastic in the product packaging, all the way to water- and energy-saving product technologies such as GROHE Everstream, a water-recirculating shower.

*includes CO2 compensation projects, more on grohe-x.com/sustainability

About LIXIL

LIXIL (TSE Code 5938) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve everyday, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all, and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard, and TOSTEM. Approximately 53,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day. Learn more at www.lixil.com

