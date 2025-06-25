Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Shamal, the Dubai-based diversified investment firm and owner of Dubai Harbour, has awarded the main works contract, valued at over AED 1 billion for Dubai Harbour Residences to Khansaheb Civil Engineering, a leading contractor in the region renowned for delivering some of Dubai’s most iconic developments. Known for its ability to execute complex, design-led projects with precision and timeliness, Khansaheb brings a proven track record of excellence to this landmark collaboration.

Dubai Harbour Residences will offer low-rise beachfront living of thoughtfully designed homes, sea and skyline views, and a lifestyle that balances comfort, connection, and modern elegance. Foundation works are currently completed, along with the formation of the beachfront, ensuring that Dubai Harbour Residences will enjoy a direct and seamless access to a premium beachfront lifestyle. The next development phase with Khansaheb will begin immediately, collaborating closely with the project’s development partner, H&H, as well as internationally acclaimed architect Nikken Sekkei.

“At Shamal, we are committed to shaping the future of urban living through long-term investments that redefine how people engage with the city,” said Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Executive Officer, Shamal. “The commencement of main works at Dubai Harbour Residences marks a significant milestone in our journey to create new vibrant communities and world-class destinations.

This partnership exemplifies our meticulous approach to selecting collaborators who not only meet our standards but share our ambition for excellence and innovation. By appointing Khansaheb, a world-class partner with a proven track record of delivering some of Dubai’s most iconic developments, we are ensuring that Dubai Harbour Residences is delivered with uncompromising quality and precision, reinforcing our vision for a vibrant, sophisticated beachfront community that stands the test of time.

“We are proud to partner with Shamal on this visionary project to bring to life beachfront living like never before, that reflects a shared commitment to excellence and innovation,” said Tariq Khansaheb, Chairman, Khansaheb Civil Engineering. “Our team is committed to delivering Dubai Harbour Residences to the highest standards, ensuring quality, precision, and craftsmanship at every stage. "Together with Shamal, we aim to bring to life a landmark destination, a sophisticated and timeless beachfront and maritime lifestyle that will shape the future of living for generations to come."

Miltos Bossinis, Chief Executive Officer, H&H stated, “The appointment of Khansaheb as the main works contractor marks a step forward in the development of the iconic Dubai Harbour Residences. This reflects steady progress on the project as it moves from planning to full-scale construction, bringing us closer to delivering a distinctive residential offering that combines elegant architecture with refined beachfront living.”

Dubai Harbour, one of the region's most remarkable seafront districts, offers an unmatched mix of luxury living, high-end retail, world-class hospitality, and state-of-the-art maritime infrastructure. It is all anchored by an award-winning marina, comprising unique dining, and panoramic sea views that elevate everyday living into something truly exceptional.

Supporting this ongoing development is the construction of a new 1,500-metre bridge, delivered in partnership with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). The bridge will provide direct access to Dubai Harbour from Sheikh Zayed Road, cutting travel time to the district and enhancing connectivity for residents and visitors.

“Dubai Harbour is a landmark destination, purposefully designed to connect people to the sea and to one another,” added Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Executive Officer, Shamal. “Our investment is rooted in delivering the extraordinary through purposeful moments we curate for ultimate maritime lifestyle”.

Aligned with Dubai’s Urban Master Plan 2040, this development reflects Shamal’s commitment to mirroring the city’s energy and ambition championing progress through purposeful design and enduring value. Dubai Harbour is more than a destination; it’s a statement of intent for the future of coastal living in Dubai.

Shamal continues to lead the investment, infrastructure, and placemaking efforts at Dubai Harbour, working alongside world-class partners to deliver an integrated maritime lifestyle destination that will set new standards for the region.

About Shamal

Born in Dubai, Shamal is a diversified investment firm that cultivates the extraordinary, through a unique portfolio of investments, experiences and assets. The investments we make are strategically chosen and thoughtfully nurtured, mirroring Dubai’s ambition, spirit and energy.

Our real estate portfolio spans master communities, districts, residences, retail hubs and commercial spaces, we help realise potential, delivering unique developments such as Dubai Harbour and Nad Al Sheba Gardens. We invest in a range of properties, franchises and operations across the hospitality sector from luxury, premium and affordable experiences, with extraordinary domestic and international brands as diverse as Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Hart Shoreditch Hotel London, Baccarat Hotel & Residences Dubai, SUSHISAMBA and Five Guys. As the owning company of some of Dubai’s most unique and iconic leisure and entertainment destinations, we curate extraordinary experiences every day. We also partner with best-in-class asset managers to manage a globally diversified investment portfolio.

About Dubai Harbour

Dubai Harbour is an extraordinary seafront residential district, inspired by our connection to the sea, designed for a maritime lifestyle. The district’s unique backdrop, iconic vista, and accessible location are combined with a wide range of living, retail, and hospitality choices, as well as comprehensive berthing facilities, making it the region’s most unique lifestyle offering. Dubai Harbour sits just over 30km from both Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central Airport (DWC) and is within easy reach from the city’s world-famous attractions such as Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, and Expo City.

Dubai Harbour is home to some of the most iconic destinations in Dubai, including Dubai Harbour Marinas, the region’s largest marina, the Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal, a world-class facility comprising two purpose built terminal buildings, and Skydive Dubai. Dubai Harbour was voted as winner of the World’s Best New Cruise Development at the 1st annual World Cruise Awards 2021. Recently, Dubai Harbour Marinas also received the 5 Gold Anchor accreditation, along with prestigious titles for Clean Marinas and Super Yacht Ready by The Yacht Harbour Association. The region’s largest marina achieved an unprecedented feat of securing all three accreditations, not only on its very first try, but simultaneously, marking a world-first achievement under The Yacht Harbour Association (TYHA).

As a one-of-a-kind destination, Dubai Harbour continues to attract a wide range of locally and internationally renowned events all year round, including the Dubai International Boat Show. The events play a key role in rekindling the city’s connection to the sea, providing additional ways for people to experience their own maritime journey.

As the owning company and curator, Shamal Holding is investing its resources to be the driving force behind making Dubai Harbour an exceptional seafront district.

About H&H

H&H, founded in 2007, has since evolved into a prominent developer, asset manager, and investor in Dubai's real estate market with a rapidly expanding portfolio. The company specialises in offering customised, comprehensive turnkey developments, with a vision to transform modern living through projects that adhere to the highest standards of quality, backed by cutting-edge design.

The company's flagship projects, including the ‘Eden House’ all exhibit H&H’s commitment to excellence in construction. The development of the Four Seasons Hotel, Dubai at International Financial Centre (DIFC), and the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, two premium landmarks in the city's hospitality sector, also exemplify H&H’s approach to crafting opulent experiences. The company has three divisions – H&H Development, H&H Properties, and H&H Interiors – each providing clients with distinctive products and services.