Dubai: Dubai-headquartered PR and communications agency, Shakespeare Communications, has been appointed by Frank Porter, a leading short-term rental property management firm in Dubai, as its public relations partner for the Middle East.

Frank Porter, founded in 2017 and managing over 650 properties across the UAE, offers end-to-end solutions for homeowners including listing management, interior design, guest services and maintenance.

With its mission of delivering hassle-free, premium short-let management, Frank Porter is ideally positioned to benefit from Shakespeare Communications’ expertise in real estate, hospitality and lifestyle sectors across the Gulf region.

Anna Skigin, Founder & CEO of Frank Porter shares, "I am excited to work with Shakespeare Communications, a company with a reputation for excellence and professionalism. Their extensive experience in hospitality and real estate PR is exactly the fit Frank Porter is looking for, and I look forward to this fruitful collaboration."

Under the agreement, Shakespeare Communications will leverage its deep media network across the UAE to secure high-quality coverage across print, digital and broadcast channels, while supporting Frank Porter’s business growth ambitions by building thought-leadership, and investor and media engagement for the short-term rental sector in Dubai and beyond.

Ananda Shakespeare, Founder & CEO of Shakespeare Communications, says: “We are thrilled to welcome Frank Porter to our client family. Their full-service, owner-centric model in the booming Dubai short-term rental market aligns perfectly with our ongoing focus on real estate and hospitality communications. Together, we will elevate their presence and share their story of innovation and excellence.”

From Frank Porter’s side, the collaboration represents an important step in reinforcing their leadership in a competitive market, and capitalising on evolving travel, tourism and property trends.

The UAE short-stay rental market continues to expand, supported by favourable regulatory changes and rising tourism demand. Frank Porter’s full service proposition meets the need for turnkey solutions that simplify leasing for property owners, making this an opportune time to communicate their value.

Shakespeare Communications, established in Dubai in 2014, brings boutique, personalised PR and communications services to a spectrum of sectors including property, technology, F&B, finance and hospitality. This partnership enables Frank Porter to tap into a tailored communications strategy that will support their growth trajectory in the UAE and GCC.

About Frank Porter:

Based in Dubai, Frank Porter specialises in managing short-term rental properties, from listing and interior design to cleaning, maintenance and guest management. Their platform offers homeowners a seamless way to maximise revenue while off-loading the operational burden. frankporter.com

About Shakespeare Communications:

Shakespeare Communications is a full-service PR agency headquartered in Dubai, offering bespoke communications programmes for businesses across the GCC. Founded by ex-journalist Ananda Shakespeare, the agency emphasises impact, measurable results and attention to client objectives. shakespearecomms.com

Media contact:

Ananda Shakespeare

Shakespeare Communications

00 971 50 296 0503

ananda@shakespearecomms.com

www.shakespearecomms.com