Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker Co. (“Shaker”, the “Group” or the “Company”), Saudi Arabia’s leading importer, manufacturer and distributor of Air Conditioners and Home Appliances, has signed an agreement with BSF’s “EasyPay” financing program, further strengthening its commitment to providing accessible and flexible payment solutions for customers across the Kingdom.

Through this partnership, customers will benefit from EasyPay’s seamless and immediate financing process, which offers consumer purchase financing up to SAR 30,000 with 0% interest. The program allows eligible customers regardless of whether they maintain a bank account with BSF, to finance their purchases over a period of 3 to 24 months.

Set to launch in Q2 2025, the EasyPay program is fully integrated with Shaker’s online portal and showrooms, enabling a seamless digital experience from application to checkout. The initiative also reflects Shaker’s Elevate 2027 strategy, which includes introducing appliance leasing models to broaden access to its products. By offering innovative and flexible payment solutions, Shaker continues to meet evolving customer needs and enhance affordability across its portfolio.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Mohammed Ibrahim Abunayyan, Chief Executive Officer of Shaker, said:

"Our collaboration with BSF reflects Shaker’s ongoing commitment to providing innovative and customer-centric paying solutions. By integrating the EasyPay financing program, we are making our world-class portfolio of products and services more accessible, offering greater flexibility and affordability to our valued consumers across the Kingdom. This initiative aligns with our lease-to-own strategy to enhance customer experience and support Saudi Arabia’s evolving retail landscape."

Mr. Mohammed Albatli, Vice President of Products & Value Management, BSF, added:

“At BSF, we are committed to providing seamless and flexible financing solutions. Our partnership with Shaker Group through the EasyPay program enhances consumer access to affordable payment options, making high-quality home appliances more accessible. This collaboration supports our mission to empower customers with convenient financial solutions in Saudi Arabia’s evolving retail landscape.”

The launch of EasyPay with Shaker marks a significant step towards expanding consumer financing options in the Saudi market, empowering more customers with convenient and accessible payment solutions.

About Shaker

Shaker was founded in 1950 and was amongst the first in Saudi Arabia to introduce Air Conditioning & Home Appliances for Saudi consumers. Shaker is the importer and distributor of several leading international brands including Maytag, Ariston, Midea, Bompani, Stanley Black & Decker, Indesit, Samsung, and LG in Saudi Arabia, and the sole distributor of LG Air Conditioners in Saudi Arabia. ESCO, as a business unit of Shaker, provides Energy Solutions. Shaker has been a publicly listed company on the Saudi Exchange (Saudi Exchange) since 2010. Throughout the years, Shaker has positioned its name among the top Saudi companies, providing a range of integrated solutions in terms of Air Conditioners and Home Appliances in the Saudi market and the region. For more information, visit: http://www.shaker.com.sa/

For media relations, please contact:

Arief Zulkifli, Instinctif Partners

arief.zulkifli@instinctif.com

About BSF

BSF, a Joint Stock Company established by Royal Decree No. M/23 dated June 1977, is one of the leading banks in Saudi Arabia. It has its head office in Riyadh and regional offices in Jeddah, Al-Riyadh and Al-Khobar. Through its 87 branches/self-service centers, 520 ATMs and over 28,000 points of sale, BSF is committed to providing innovative and excellent services to its clients. BSF offers a wide range of financial services in Corporate Banking and Retail Banking. The Bank also provides investment banking, asset management and investment funds services, in addition to brokerage services through BSF Capital.

BSF’s main focus is to provide a new standard in customer experience that stands out for its simplicity and transparency further empowering its customers while offering them personalized advice. BSF's business model is customer-oriented, with the goal of being a leader in customer satisfaction on a national and regional levels.

For media relations, please contact:

Corporate_Communications@bsf.sa