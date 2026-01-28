Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – ShaikhTech has unveiled the beta launch of AmanaVest, a global investment access platform designed to connect investors worldwide with curated real estate and diversified investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia. Derived from the Arabic word “Amana,” meaning trust, and “Vest,” from invest, AmanaVest is built on principles of transparency, integrity, and responsible investment. The announcement was made during the fifth edition of the Real Estate Future Forum, held from 26–28 January 2026 in Riyadh under the patronage of H.E. Majed Al-Hogail, bringing together global leaders from more than 140 countries to explore the future of real estate amid the Kingdom’s evolving foreign ownership framework.

AmanaVest was officially announced by Zeeshan Shaikh, CEO of ShaikhTech, at the 2026 Real Estate Future Forum in Riyadh, one of the world’s leading international real estate and investment gatherings. The announcement underscored the platform’s positioning within Saudi Arabia’s evolving real estate and foreign investment ecosystem.

The announcement of AmanaVest was in direct response to the Saudi foreign property ownership regulations issued this month. Participants admitted during this phase will be recognized as Founding Members of the AmanaVest platform, with early access privileges and long-term platform benefits.

AmanaVest commenced operations with a private, invitation-only access phase, intentionally structured to ensure quality, transparency, and alignment as the platform is thoughtfully expanded ahead of a wider release. Initial rollout focuses on Madinah and Riyadh, with access expanding in successive phases to other key cities including Makkah, Jeddah and Dammam.

The project has been developed as a technology-enabled discovery and facilitation platform, allowing participants to explore opportunities by city, asset type and investment profile within a secure, invitation-based environment. The platform features a comprehensive suite of search and discovery tools designed specifically for foreign investors seeking to access the Saudi property market, alongside access to ownership structures including freehold, long-term leasehold and timeshare options, subject to applicable regulations and project-specific terms. All opportunities through the platform are structured to be Sharia-compliant, aligning with Islamic finance principles and applicable local regulations.

ShaikhTech positions AmanaVest as a facilitator connecting real estate promoters (including government agencies, real estate developers and certified project sponsors) with a global investor community. The platform’s digital infrastructure is designed to support transparent engagement, documentation, and structured transaction workflows between project originators and international capital.

The team behind this project brings deep experience in building digital platforms for cross-border real estate investment. The platform’s founding team have facilitated aggregate real estate transactions in excess of USD 1.4 billion, serving international buyers across multiple markets and regulatory environments.

“Saudi Arabia is entering a historic new chapter as its real estate market opens to the world,” said Zeeshan Shaikh, CEO of ShaikhTech. “This is a generational opportunity to connect global capital with one of the world’s most dynamic development stories. Through AmanaVest, we are building a trusted, technology-enabled bridge into the Kingdom’s expanding cities; making high-quality property investment more accessible, transparent and institutionally robust for global investors.”

AmanaVest provides a suite of digital investment tools, including interactive maps and property locators, as well as secure virtual deal rooms. These virtual environments enable promoters and investors to engage, review documentation, and negotiate transactions within a controlled, safe, and secure digital setting. The platform also benefits from ShaikhTech’s city level and asset level digital twin technology bringing a level of transparency never seen before on digital platforms.

Invitations to AmanaVest’s initial access phase are extended selectively, with an emphasis on long-term alignment, capital discipline, and a shared commitment to transparency and independent due diligence. A request to become a Founding Member can be made by submitting an expression of interest form on the platform website (www.AmanaVest.com). Applicants who enter an existing Founding Member’s code in the ‘Referred by’ field will be given priority consideration for Founding Member access, subject to eligibility and platform capacity. Access during this phase is intentionally limited.

The project does not operate as a broker, fund manager or investment advisor. The platform serves as a structured access and facilitation layer, enabling informed participants to engage directly with opportunities while conducting their own independent due diligence.

For more information, visit: www.AmanaVest.com.

Media Enquiries – PAZ Marketing Management UAE

Kristie Templa – PR Manager | kristie@pazmarketing.com

Jacky Hisita – PR Operations | jacky@pazmarketing.com