RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA: Shahbandr, the e-commerce enabler in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East and North Africa, has launched "Shahbandr AI", the region's first Generative AI Kit fully integrated into e-commerce stores.

"Shahbandr AI" offers a diverse set of tools to empower store owners generate images, videos, audio, marketing copy, and content for products and search engines. The suite features a full, seamless Arabic interface and is available at no cost to stores using Shahbandr platform.

The company aims to empower merchants to keep pace with global AI advancements without needing to subscribe to multiple platforms for ideas and growth-driving content. Any store on Shahbandr’s e-commerce platform can use Shahbandr AI’s features directly without additional fees. The new suite reduces costs for merchants by enabling them to create all forms of content with the click of a button, instead of paying high costs for marketing and content creation.

Commenting on the launch, Tamer Sharkas, Co-founder CTO at Shahbandr, expressed his optimism about the new kit’s ability to help merchants grow while lowering their operational costs. He said: "We developed Shahbandr AI to provide AI models and templates specifically customized for the e-commerce sector. We focused on creating a smooth and easy user experience, with full consideration for those without technical expertise. With this, any merchant can, in a few simple steps, create marketing texts, custom content for each product, generate product images, or convert content into an interactive video clip and add voice-overs, all from one place".

Shahbandr AI also provides more than 50 tools with pre-set prompts, allowing merchants to perform required tasks simply by clicking on these prompts without needing to write prompts from scratch.

Shady Abdelsbaheed, Co-founder and CEO of Shahbandr, said: "Merchants need practical solutions that are free from technical complexities. With Shahbandr AI, we have provided an integrated studio and kit of AI tools in Arabic that helps merchants generate content and marketing ideas without any additional costs, whether for subscribing to external AI platforms or hiring specialists for these tasks".

The launch of "Shahbandr AI" follows the remarkable success of integrating Videocommerce technology, which has been made available to more than 18,000 stores on its platform. This feature contributed to increasing store sales and boosting customer engagement by approximately 5x. This makes Shahbandr the first e-commerce company in the region to offer Videocommerce and an integrated AI suite embedded in its platform for online stores.

About Shahbandr:

Shahbandr was founded in 2022 by Shady Abdelsbaheed and Tamer Sharkas to empower e-commerce transformation in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region by enabling merchants and retailers to create online stores easily and without technical experience, supporting them with smart tools to improve sales and growth. Today, the company serves over 18,000 active online stores in Saudi Arabia and Egypt and plans to expand to other markets in the region soon.