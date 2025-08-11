Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Shahbandr, a leading enabler of e-commerce and digital transformation in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East and North Africa, and Tamara, the region’s leading provider of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions, partnered to empower online stores with flexible payment options that help them boost sales and accelerate growth.

Through this partnership, Tamara will provide its BNPL solution to all online stores on the Shahbandr platform, enhancing the shopping experience and increasing conversion rates by offering diverse payment methods and instalment options. At the same time, Shahbandr will be able to collect its service fees directly from Tamara, streamlining financial operations, accelerating revenue cycles, and maximising benefits for merchants.

Shahbandr supports merchants and aspiring entrepreneurs in seamlessly transitioning to e-commerce without the need for technical expertise. The platform equips them with dozens of tools to aid their journey, including integrations with payment solutions, logistics solutions, and data analytics to improve sales performance. Today, the company serves over 18,000 active online stores.

Commenting on the partnership, Shady Abdelshaheed, Co-Founder and CEO of Shahbandr, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Tamara, as this marks a significant milestone for Shahbandr merchants. Tamara is a trusted partner, highly regarded by customers in the Kingdom. Integrating its solutions into our platform will boost store sales and greatly simplify financial processes. Our vision at Shahbandr is to create a connected and more intelligent e-commerce ecosystem, and this partnership effectively strengthens that mission.”

Shahbandr recently reinforced its position as an innovator in e-commerce in the MENA Region by launching Video Commerce as a built-in service for online stores for the first time in the region. This feature enables store owners to integrate video selling into their online stores without building it from scratch, allowing them to sell products through engaging video content and live streaming. Video-based content has been shown to increase average sales 5x compared to traditional displays and improve engagement rates by up to 15x.

This partnership is part of Shahbandr’s ongoing strategic alliances aimed at creating a smarter, more innovative, and integrated ecosystem to drive digital commerce growth in Saudi Arabia and the wider region.

Mansour Al-Obaid, Partner and Development Advisor at Shahbandr, added: "Our partnership with Tamara is another step toward realizing our vision of building a comprehensive and intelligent e-commerce ecosystem. At Shahbander, we strive to empower merchants with a fully integrated digital experience, enhanced with the latest technologies, to deliver a sustainable and enjoyable experience for customers—one that drives sales and growth to unprecedented levels."

Shahbandr is Saudi Arabia headquartered startup that helps online retailers and aspiring e-commerce entrepreneurs launch personalized online stores and marketplaces through a simple, intuitive process. It offers advanced tools powered by AI and data analytics to help boost sales.

The company was founded by Shady Abdelshaheed (CEO) and Tamer Sharkas (CTO), and currently operates in Saudi Arabia and Egypt serving over 18,000 stores, and is preparing for regional expansion.

Tamara is the leading fintech platform to shop, pay and bank in Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC region. Tamara serves millions of users in KSA, UAE, and Kuwait, and partners with leading global and regional brands.

