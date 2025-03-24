Located in the ADGM, the new office will help Seviora tap into the region’s expanding asset management industry, with a focus on strengthening ties with investors, thought leaders and the broader ecosystem of asset managers and financial institutions.

Sadiq Hussain appointed as Senior Executive Officer. He will lead Seviora’s initiatives and growth in the region.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Seviora Group, a leading Asia-based asset management group with US$54 billion of assets under management1 and headquartered in Singapore, has announced the establishment of its Middle East office in the ADGM. The new office, coupled with Seviora’s existing offices in Singapore, India, China and Indonesia, will contribute to the expansion of the company in Asia and beyond, allowing it to better develop and offer bespoke investment solutions, co-investment opportunities and strategic partnerships to sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, global banks and family offices.

Seviora Group offers a gateway to Asia’s most compelling investment opportunities, deepening access to the world’s most dynamic markets whilst delivering differentiated investment and financing solutions across public and private markets. With investment capabilities spanning private credit, private equity, liquid and semi-liquid strategies, traditional active and liquidity

management solutions, Seviora has over 210 multi-disciplinary investment professionals across its five asset management companies (AMCs).

To lead its Middle East operations, Seviora has appointed Sadiq Hussain as its Senior Executive Officer for its Abu Dhabi Office. With a distinguished career spanning global asset management and investment banking, Sadiq brings deep expertise in capital markets, institutional partnerships, and regional investment strategies. His experience at leading financial institutions and strong network within the Middle East position Sadiq very well to drive Seviora’s growth and engagement in the region. Under his leadership, Seviora aims to deepen its partnerships with key investors and

stakeholders, and contribute to the region’s financial ecosystem.

Jimmy Phoon, CEO of Seviora Group, commented: “As we continue to scale up Seviora’s presence, we’re embarking on several partnerships to drive interest into Asia and beyond. The opening of our new office in Abu Dhabi marks a major step in our international expansion and highlights the strategic importance of the Middle East in our growth plans. This move paves the way For further successful partnerships with local investors to meet their rapidly evolving needs. By investing its own capital alongside its clients, Seviora is fully aligned with clients on investment outcomes.

Sadiq Hussain, Senior Executive Officer at Seviora Middle East, commented:

"Seviora’s expansion into Abu Dhabi is a critical component in its growth trajectory and engagement with the region. ADGM offers a world-class environment that fosters innovation, investment and financial services pedigree, and long-term value creation. I look forward to driving our regional strategy and deepening our engagement with institutional investors.

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer at ADGM, remarked: “We are delighted to welcome Seviora Group to ADGM, further cementing Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a trusted global financial centre. Seviora’s establishment of its regional headquarters in ADGM reflects our growing international appeal and the continued expansion of our global network. Our recent engagements in key global markets, including Singapore, have strengthened our position as a leading destination for businesses seeking growth and innovation. We look forward to supporting Seviora in unlocking growth opportunities across the region and fostering strategic partnerships that will drive long-term value.”

About Seviora Group:

Seviora Group is a Singapore-headquartered independent asset management group with US$54 billion in assets under management as of 31st December 2024 and is wholly owned by Temasek.

The Seviora Group provides global investors access to a wide range of investment strategies in both public and private markets. The Group has a strong talent pool of over 210 investment professionals, supported by more than 235 staff, with primary presences in Singapore, India, China, Indonesia and UAE.

The Seviora Group is aligned with the interests of its investors via its significant investments in its underlying funds, by way of both investment capital and resources, giving them scale and a competitive edge.

The Seviora Group’s asset management companies (AMCs) include Azalea Investment Management, Fullerton Fund Management, InnoVen Capital, SeaTown Holdings International and Seviora Capital.

About ADGM

ADGM is the international financial centre (IFC) of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, which opened for business on 21 October 2015. ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial centre and a business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and the rest of the world.

Operating within an international regulatory framework based on the direct application of English Common Law, ADGM governs the entirety of Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island collectively designated as the financial free zone of Abu Dhabi.

ADGM is ranked as one of the most preferred and top-ranking IFCs in the Middle East and Africa region. Its progressive and inclusive business ecosystem fosters growth, resilience, and optimism, for global financial and non-financial institutions. Growing synergies between ADGM and multiple jurisdictions have positioned the centre as one of the world’s most advanced, diverse, and progressively governed financial hubs.