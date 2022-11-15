UAE-headquartered upscale residential, hospitality and commercial property developer Seven Tides has appointed UAE-based Dhabi Contracting as the main building contractor to complete the construction of its Golf Views Seven City JLT project in Jumeirah Lakes Towers, in Dubai.

Dhabi Contracting LLC. was established in 1983 by a highly motivated team of experienced engineers and has built an enviable reputation by introducing innovative state-of-the-art technologies in concept, development, design, planning, scheduling, and execution of projects.

The company has worked on many prestigious projects in the public and private sector for organisations such as ADNOC, Etisalat, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).



Commenting on the appointment, Abdulla Bin Sulayem, CEO, Seven Tides, said: “Dhabi Contracting is firmly established, has a solid reputation, combined with a wealth of experience working on prestigious projects. It has already started mobilised staff for site preparation.

“Currently a total of 620 staff are available on site, which includes 72 in engineering and support staff, plus 548 skilled and unskilled labourers. At the peak of construction, we estimate there will be between 1,800 to 2,200 workers onsite.”

The Golf Views Seven City JLT development which is valued at over one billion dirhams and due for completion in Q1 2025, has a total built up area of up to 3.5 million square feet and situated within Cluster Z in Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) DMCC, opposite the Montgomery and Emirates’ golf courses and the Emirates Hills community, with easy access by road and Metro.

The mixed-use development is made up of 2,697 units – with its residential element consisting of 2,617 studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments, plus 80 hotel rooms.

The striking design sits upon a common podium, which plays host to promenade restaurants overlooking a lake. The tower also features a fully equipped gym, health club, infinity pool, children’s pool, 7Sky Gardens, cafes, plus other dining options.

The development also features a large retail offering with 48 retail units, covering 150,000 sqft over three floors, which will include a 3-screen cinema, hypermarket, as well as 2,617 car parking spaces, with an additional 271 hotel parking spaces, 91 commercial parking spaces and 180 spaces dedicated to retail customers, including valet.

At the initial launch of the project, phase one of the residential units was completely sold out in less than a week and the remaining units was offered to the market.

Bin Sulayem, added: “Golf Views Seven City JLT is designed to provide residents with various retail options, entertainment, food and beverage outlets, gym and a health club. Moreover, Dubai’s exciting and dynamic lifestyle is right on their doorstep.”