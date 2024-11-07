Dubai, UAE: Seven Media, a leader in the region’s PR and communications industry, has joined as a Gold Sponsor of the PRCA Mena Annual Conference 2024, set to take place in Dubai on 14 November.

Organised by the Public Relations and Communications Association Middle East and North Africa (PRCA Mena) the flagship conference brings together top PR professionals to explore key trends, digital transformation and the future of the industry.

PRCA Mena is the regional chapter of the world’s largest PR professional body, focused on setting standards, offering guidance and fostering growth in the communications sector.

Seven Media’s involvement goes beyond sponsorship. The agency is also working closely with PRCA Mena on a broader partnership for 2025, aiming to fuel innovation and drive activations that will benefit the region’s PR sector and support its growth.

Gregg Fray, Owner of Seven Media, sees the sponsorship as a natural extension of the agency’s dedication to shaping the future of PR. “At Seven, we’re passionate about pushing boundaries and setting standards,” Fray said. “Becoming a Gold Sponsor for the PRCA Mena Annual Conference aligns with our commitment to challenge the status quo and keep driving PR in new directions. It’s a chance to engage with peers, explore bold ideas, and show why Seven is a leader in this space.”

The conference is set to offer rich discussions on, among other topics, digital shifts impacting PR and communication, a theme that resonates deeply with Seven Media’s own work. With its expertise in the UAE and Saudi markets, Seven is well-positioned to contribute insights that reflect both local knowledge and global best practices.

Conrad Egbert, Head of PRCA Mena, highlighted the significance of Seven’s support, saying, “We’re thrilled to have Seven Media as a gold sponsor this year. Their commitment to innovation and raising standards in PR aligns perfectly with the goals of this conference. I look forward to a progressive and fruitful partnership.”

During the conference, Fray will also share insights on a panel, “The Future of PR: Navigating the Digital Revolution.” His participation will spotlight key trends, challenges and innovations shaping the industry, as Seven continues to help lead the conversation on PR’s digital evolution in the region.

About Seven Media

Seven Media is the most dynamic communications agency in the Middle East – delivering impactful campaigns through PR, digital and social media, creative and video production. They are an open and honest agency that delivers real results – with a laser focus on starting conversations, driving change, and improving the organisations they work with.

