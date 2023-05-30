New Delhi: India’s leading EV charger manufacturer Servotech Power Systems Limited showcased its extensive range of EV DC fast chargers during the Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit in Abu Dhabi. Servotech participated in this 3-day-long summit in association with its distribution and marketing partner in the Middle East, Al Ansari Motors. This opportunity will help Servotech to increase its global footprint and understand the charging requirements of EV owners of different geographies more precisely.

Servotech so far has established remarkable milestones in India’s EV market with the successful establishment of commercial charging stations at multiple locations and fuel retail outlets. Servotech has learned a lot from its previously implemented strategies and now possesses renewed technical knowledge & expertise. Servotech will systematically use this experience to create improved tech-enabled charging equipment and provide even more viable charging solutions in other nations.

Raman Bhatia, Founder and MD of Servotech Power Systems Limited, commented on exhibiting a range of high-performance Servotech EV chargers at EVIS 2023, we are excited to be a part of the EVIS summit, this golden opportunity marks another big achievement for a long journey in the global EV charging sector. We also have showcased our EV chargers at several exhibitions in the past at multiple international locations like London and America to found that the popularity of electric vehicles is continuously rising among customers. We will ensure the easy availability of the best quality charging solutions for all EV owners. The Middle East region continuously shows new doors to meet big possibilities and make the world even better. This time, Servotech and Al Ansari Motors have come together and committed to fully participate and take their best foot forward to help the region in achieving the goals of zero-emission travel with our innovative charging solutions.

The significant turnout at the ongoing Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit indicates that Abu Dhabi is fully prepared to embrace the transition to e-mobility. The development of commercial charging infrastructure will encourage more buyers to switch to EVs. This summit will surely prove a bigger step toward a journey of sustainable mobility besides helping us to reach the next stage of international business growth, said Raman Bhatia.

