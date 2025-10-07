Dubai, UAE – ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, is set to make its biggest appearance yet at GITEX Global 2025, showcasing the power of its AI capabilities to help enterprises scale intelligence, data, and workflow automation across the business. The company’s expanded presence signals its growing impact in the region, enabling organizations to move to full-scale AI execution.

ServiceNow’s GITEX presence comes on the back of strong regional momentum. ServiceNow has deepened strategic engagements with several regional government entities, partners, and enterprises across energy, banking, utilities, and telecommunications. With the ServiceNow UAE Cloud, hosted on Microsoft Azure, ServiceNow has effectively addressed critical data residency regulations requirements, enabling organizations to deploy AI and automation with confidence and compliance. ServiceNow has become the foundation for the digital transformation of many of the country’s most influential public and private sector entities.

“GITEX is more than a technology showcase, it’s a reflection of the region’s ambition to lead in digital innovation,” said William O’Neill, Area Vice President & General Manager, GCC at ServiceNow. “We’re proud to be a part of this journey, helping organizations simplify how they work with AI. By embedding intelligence into every corner of their business, organizations can automate administrative and repetitive work, so their people can focus on what matters most.”

Showcasing the ServiceNow Zurich platform release

ServiceNow’s product showcase at GITEX will focus on live demonstrations of innovations in the recent Zurich platform release — with new features designed to help organizations work smarter, faster, and more securely with AI. Enterprise leaders are racing to move beyond table-stakes AI implementations to unlock transformative, tangible results. According to ServiceNow Enterprise AI Maturity Index 2025, 49% of UAE enterprises have already launched over 100 AI use cases, signaling a shift from experimentation to execution.

Zurich introduces easy-to-use tools that helps teams build apps by simply describing what they need, automate everyday tasks, and protect sensitive data without added complexity. New features like Vault Console and Machine Identity Console make it easier to manage data privacy and secure system connections, giving businesses in the region the confidence to scale AI while staying in control. The ServiceNow AI Platform continues to deliver transformation across the enterprise and underpins a new era of highly efficient human-AI collaboration.

“The true value of Artificial Intelligence will be in freeing people from repetitive, mundane, and boring work and inspiring them to do meaningful work. Around 42% of the organizations in the UAE believe that AI will help drive automation initiatives and menial tasks such as document extraction and data entry will be done by machines. Digital Worker is not fiction anymore. Around 35% of the organizations in the UAE believe that adoption of AI Agents can help them drive innovation, accelerate their business growth, and enhance their competitive advantage,” says Harish Dunakhe, Senior Research Director, for Software and Cloud research at IDC.

Partner solutions for UAE businesses

Also in focus at GITEX will be ServiceNow’s rapidly growing regional partner ecosystem. Seven of the company’s partners — Advanced Solutions, DXC, Emircom, KPMG, LTI, Quintica and RAQMEA — will be on the ServiceNow stand where they will demonstrate innovations and success stories, underscoring the strength of ServiceNow’s collaborative approach to innovation and implementation in the region.

“ServiceNow is more than a technology provider—it is the transformation platform we count on to drive meaningful impact and measurable outcomes for our customers across the region,” said Saki Missaikos, CEO Quintica.

To learn more about ServiceNow’s AI innovations and regional impact, visit ServiceNow at Hall 3, Stand H3-B30 at GITEX GLOBAL 2025.

