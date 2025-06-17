Third annual research report from ServiceNow and Pearson shows agentic AI is set to disrupt millions of jobs, both technical and non‑technical, fueling the demand to upskill

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the AI platform for business transformation, has introduced ServiceNow University, an innovative learner experience to empower individuals to grow, develop, and build skills that matter the most. The new world of work is as much about a human transformation as a technological one, and for humans to transform, a safe space is needed outside of one’s comfort zone and it is why the science of play in learning is at the core of the ServiceNow University vision. Unlike other learning environments with static, one‑size‑fits‑all programming, ServiceNow University builds skills for the future, flexes with the world’s needs, and unlocks full talent potential through a customized learning toolkit—no matter an individual’s needs and interests. ServiceNow University is available to organizations and individuals throughout the entire ServiceNow ecosystem—employees, customers, and partners—connecting people to the learning they need to contribute with impact.

“In the age of AI, we have an opportunity to unleash a human renaissance by helping our people reach their full potential, simplify their lives, and focus on the meaningful, innovative work that drives business success,” said Jacqui Canney, chief people and AI enablement officer at ServiceNow. “The speed of change also demands an agile learning and development approach that focuses as much on how people learn in the flow of work as it does on the right skills people need to thrive. That’s why we designed ServiceNow University to foster a culture of continuous learning and adaptation with our people at the center.”

According to the third annual research report from ServiceNow and Pearson that will be published in September, agentic AI is set to disrupt millions of jobs, both technical and non‑technical, fueling the demand to upskill. In fact, more than 8 million roles are estimated to transform because of agentic AI in the U.S. alone. Additionally, significant tech workforce growth is expected in all surveyed regions by 2030—from 27% in Germany to 36% in the U.S. to 95% in India. ServiceNow University leverages cutting‑edge AI and a personalized development toolkit to set all learners up for success, whether their role is evolving, or they are diving into a technology‑focused role for the first time. The vast curriculum covering human and technical skills helps talent future‑proof their careers and enable organizations to remain competitive.

"As technology continues to transform the workplace at an unprecedented pace driven by AI, there is a learning imperative that leaders need to address. ServiceNow University is uniquely positioned to help them do just that," said Jayney Howson, SVP of global learning and development at ServiceNow. "Built around you and your unique learning journey, it combines the power of AI with the science of play to create an experience that brings together an individual's background, talents, and goals. Whether you're looking to learn a quick new skill or make a complete career change, ServiceNow University delivers learning that is accessible—creating a safe space where people can step outside of their comfort zone, try new things, experiment, fail, and learn."

ServiceNow University equips learners to grow with purpose and contribute with impact

Historically, organizations have harnessed a fixed approach to growth and development with scheduled programs, such as 30‑60‑90‑day onboarding cycles, periodic online courses, and mandatory compliance trainings. However, as ever‑evolving technology impacts the way we work, learning experiences must evolve as well. ServiceNow University addresses this need by offering the space to turn skill‑building into a dynamic journey to help ensure learners not only excel today but create resilient career paths for the future, too, broadening the breadth and depth of learning and experiences.

Key features include:

Completely FREE and gamified with hundreds of on‑demand courses and hands‑on performance‑based assessments in which learners can earn credentials and receive points, badges, and ranks to not only reward personal development but help them advance skills needed for this digitally transformed workforce.

AI‑powered unified profile that connects a person's skills, experiences, and achievements in one place to create the "University of You" with curated content and a free on‑demand catalog, to cultivate engagement and drive tangible growth.

Comprehensive learning curriculum with intuitive, bite‑sized content for varying skill levels that helps ensure information is easily consumed and retained. ServiceNow University offers a wide range of content across multiple disciplines, including a robust AI learning pathway designed to help learners know, use, and lead with AI in today's rapidly evolving workplace.

ServiceNow University also strengthens ServiceNow’s existing RiseUp initiative, which helps underrepresented and underserved communities gain better access to technology, knowledge, and opportunities. RiseUp aims to create meaningful career pathways in the tech industry and meet the talent demand for customers and partners.

Through ServiceNow University, the company plans to reach 3 million learners by the end of 2027.

Availability

ServiceNow University is generally available now to ServiceNow employees, customers, partners, and individuals.

