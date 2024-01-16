The immersive, cloud-based training integrates global best practices, aligned with the requirements of multiple aviation authorities including the GACA and GCAA, setting a new benchmark in FRS training for the region.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: International public services company, Serco Middle East has signed a partnership with the internationally renowned aircraft rescue and fire-fighting (ARFF) training providers Qual-eFire™ to bring their cloud-based training and assessment platform to the Middle East in a multi-year agreement.

Built by experienced firefighters for firefighters, the Qual-eFire training and assessment framework, which Serco will initially launch into the UAE and KSA, has been designed specifically for the region and is fully aligned with the regulatory requirements of both the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and KSA’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), in addition to international bodies including the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), amongst others.

The partnership between Serco Middle East, who currently employ more than 200 firefighters and support staff across the Middle East, and Qual-eFire means firefighters will have access to international resources and be trained in best practices from multiple countries including the US, UK and Australia, where Qual-eFire originates.

The new training programme, authored by world leading ARFF experts, will be rolled out in the coming weeks across operations where Serco provides Fire and Rescue services, including Red Sea International Airport in KSA and MELABS in the UAE, in addition to future new clients in the region. The programme’s regularly updated content is based on real-time investigations taken from across the world and is designed using the latest immersive technologies and learning sciences, to be both engaging and easily accessible, with content also provided in Arabic.

The partnership contributes to the national visions of both the UAE and KSA Governments, supporting them in providing world-class services and further ensuring high levels of safety for all those travelling through and operating in regional airports.

Teren Tan, Head of Emergency Services in Serco’s Middle East Division, said: “Our partnership with Qual-eFire is a transformative moment for FRS here in the region, where Serco has provided services to airports for many years. We constantly seek to introduce the best global tools and standards, adapted for local requirements. The capabilities and thoroughness of the Qual-eFire training programme means we can offer the best possible training to our firefighters here in the region, using the latest technologies, which in turn supports government visions for high levels of both customer and employee service and safety.”

Tim Dean, CEO of Qual-eFire said: "Our partnership with Serco will elevate standards of fire safety and emergency response across the region. This partnership harnesses the strengths of Serco’s regional and global expertise, Qual-eFire’s established training and assessment framework and global best practices to ensure that firefighters and FRS support staff in the Middle East have access to the most advanced and effective training available. Together, we are setting a new benchmark for safety and preparedness in the aviation sector."

About Serco

Serco is an international leading provider of public services, with an in-depth understanding of the region. We manage people, assets and data on behalf of our clients and partners, with a strong focus on service excellence enabled by ExperienceLab, our customer experience and service design agency. We leverage the latest technology and harness international expertise to deliver world-class public services to government and semi-government bodies and large private corporations.

Serco is also committed to supporting regional economies by working with and training local talent through nationalisation programmes. We actively seek opportunities to make a positive difference in the region and to help maximise ROI for businesses and governments and extend the life of their assets. Serco, impacting a better future.

More information can be found at www.serco.com/ME

About Qual-eFire

Qual-eFire, is a recognised leader in Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) solutions, deploying its cutting-edge platform, revolutionizing competency management in the industry, with a library of over 130 specialised ARFF eLearning courses authored by a team of 30 global experts,

Central to Qual-eFire's offering is its comprehensive Training and Assessment Framework, aligning with international standards such as ICAO SARPS, CAA CAP699, NFPA. The platform introduces an innovative built-in skills fade calculator, incorporating risk-based algorithms to optimize training cycles, ensuring regulatory compliance and peak performance for firefighting teams.

Technologically, Qual-eFire leverages Microsoft's .NET Framework and secure Azure cloud resources, embodying industry best practices in software and system architecture. Engineered for scalability, security, and availability, the platform caters to diverse clientele, from large-scale implementations with over 70,000 concurrent users to smaller-scale scenarios. Rigorous security audits attest to Qual-eFire's capability to meet the stringent demands of government, defence, and law enforcement clients.