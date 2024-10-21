Seraj Real Estate Development has revealed its expansion plan for the upcoming period, which includes launching five new projects in North Al-Rehab, the Complementary District south of Suez Road, and the second and fourth districts of Beit Al Watan.

Eng. Mohamed Omara, Founder and Chairman of Seraj, stated that the company is working on an ambitious plan aimed at doubling its projects in the near future, noting that they are also studying several other developments in New Cairo.

He highlighted that Seraj has a strong expansion strategy that takes into account market fluctuations and aims to diversify its project portfolio, especially in strategically important areas near the New Administrative Capital and New Cairo, reflecting the company's distinctive positioning.

Omara added that the company is committed to delivering these five projects according to their planned timelines, emphasizing that meeting delivery deadlines demonstrates Siraj’s financial strength and extensive experience in the real estate sector.

He expressed optimism regarding the strong performance of the real estate market, attributing it to several factors, including the continued presence of deferred real demand. Additionally, the relocation of government employees to their new offices in the New Administrative Capital has further boosted demand from clients and investors in East Cairo, a trend expected to continue next year.

He added: "We strive to execute our projects using smart and innovative methods, aiming for more uniqueness and success in the real estate development world. Wherever we are, we focus on the finest details to create unique masterpieces, ensuring fast execution and delivering to our clients ahead of schedule."

Seraj Real Estate Development began its journey in 2016 by investing in land in the Qarnfoul Villas area of New Cairo, as part of its plan to build residential projects in promising areas of the city. The company is committed to becoming one of the most distinguished developers in the Fifth Settlement, providing high-quality and luxurious residential projects in the coming period.