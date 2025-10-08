Dubai, United Arab Emirates: SentinelOne, a global leader in AI-native security, announced its participation in GITEX GLOBAL 2025, which will take place from October 13 to 17, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Under the theme ‘Securing the Future with AI-Powered Cyber Defense’, the company will highlight key innovations across its Singularity™ Platform, including Purple AI, AI-SIEM, Hyperautomation, and Singularity™ Cloud Security, demonstrating how enterprises can achieve real-time visibility, automated defense, and resilience against evolving cyber threats.

“Cybersecurity is entering a new era where speed, intelligence, and trust are essential. At SentinelOne, AI is embedded across every layer of defense to anticipate threats, respond in real time, and simplify compliance. At GITEX, we will demonstrate how Purple AI, AI-SIEM, Singularity, and Hyperautomation are redefining resilience for the digital age,” says Meriam ElOuazzani, Senior Regional Director, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa, SentinelOne. “We are equally committed to empowering our ecosystem. Through our long-running collaboration with global leaders like Amazon Web Services (AWS) and trusted specialists like QGroup, we are equipping enterprises, governments, and critical sectors across the Middle East to embrace transformation with confidence.”

Through its Hyperautomation and AI-SIEM, SentinelOne will demonstrate how enterprises can achieve an autonomous SOC with real-time visibility, adaptive analytics, and efficiency at scale. The company will also showcase how Purple AI, the leading agentic AI security analyst, helps organizations accelerate investigations, simplify remediation, and amplify analyst productivity using natural language-driven intelligence. The Singularity™ Platform will be featured as the foundation for autonomous detection and response across endpoints, cloud, and identities. SentinelOne will also highlight how Singularity™ Cloud Security provides autonomous protection for complex multi-cloud environments, while Identity Threat Detection and Response offers a proactive approach to defending against identity-based attacks.

Attendees can experience “Mortal vs. Machine,” an interactive showcase that brings SentinelOne’s AI capabilities to life by pitting human intuition against autonomous technology.

Alongside SentinelOne, partners like AWS and QGroup will demonstrate how collaborative innovation is addressing the region’s evolving security needs. AWS will highlight collaborative cloud security capabilities. SentinelOne’s AI-powered cybersecurity solutions are designed to operate on AWS, which is built to be the most secure global cloud infrastructure. This is supported by the Security ISV, Government ISV, and Generative AI competencies that SentinelOne holds from AWS. The Singularity Platform and Purple AI are compatible with Amazon Linux, AWS Security Lake, and AWS Graviton. They are designed to consolidate security data on AWS and work with powerful AWS analytics capabilities to stay ahead of cybersecurity threats.

QGroup will introduce the QGROUP S1EDROP for SentinelOne EDG On-Premises, a German-engineered solution that meets data sovereignty and high-security requirements for governments and critical infrastructure. The solution delivers advanced EDR functionality, local threat hunting capabilities, and seamless integration into existing security environments without external data connections. Live demonstrations at the SentinelOne stand will highlight deployment models, architecture, incident response and APT workflows, and the unique strengths of the solution. With S1EDROP, QGroup and SentinelOne strengthen hybrid and pure on-premises infrastructures worldwide and reduce operational burden for enterprises.

SentinelOne experts will deliver a series of thought leadership sessions, which include the death of traditional antivirus and the rebirth of endpoint protection through AI, the convergence of endpoint and identity security, AI-powered defense for cloud workloads and data, the role of AI-SIEM in enabling Hyperautomation for cyber defense, and the power of unifying endpoint, identity, cloud, and data protection in one AI-driven platform.

Senior executives from SentinelOne will be available at their stand B50 in Hall 24 to meet and engage with customers and partners. Visitors will be able to engage with SentinelOne experts, experience live demonstrations, and explore collaborative innovations with AWS and QGroup.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a leading AI-native cybersecurity platform. Built on the first unified Data Lake, SentinelOne empowers the world to run securely by creating intelligent, data-driven systems that think for themselves, stay ahead of complexity and risk, and evolve on their own. Leading organizations—including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments - trust SentinelOne to Secure Tomorrow™. Learn more at sentinelone.com.