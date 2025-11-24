Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: SentinelOne, the leader in AI-native cybersecurity, has announced its participation at Black Hat Middle East and Africa 2025, which will be held from December 2 to 4 in Riyadh. The company will highlight how its Singularity Platform enables secure and swift innovation in the AI era.This is made possible by bringing together endpoint, identity, cloud and data security into a single autonomous ecosystem. The company’s presence aims to support regional enterprises by strengthening their security posture as they accelerate digital transformation and adopt advanced technologies. A key attraction this year will be Mortal vs Machine, a live threat-hunting competition that places human analysts against SentinelOne’s agentic AI in real-time incident response scenarios. The activation will demonstrate the way speed, precision, and automation can transform security outcomes and will take place daily from 12:30 PM to 12:50 PM at the event.

SentinelOne will present interactive demonstrations, platform showcases and expert-led engagements to support organizations in enhancing visibility and reducing risk. It will also help them adopt AI-driven cyber defense confidently. Throughout the exhibition, SentinelOne’s leaders will host focused sessions on the future of enterprise security in the age of AI. On December 2nd, Abdulkareem Abuihlayel, Senior Solutions Engineer, will speak on “Beyond the Endpoint: AI-Driven Endpoint and Identity Security”. On December 3rd, Ibrahim Karam, Senior Solutions Engineer, will present “The Rise of AI SIEM: Hyperautomation for Cyber Defense”. On December 4th, Abdulkareem Abuihlayel will return with a session titled “The Power of One: Unifying Endpoint, Identity, Cloud and Data with AI”. The sessions will offer practical insights into strengthening cyber resilience through unified intelligence, deep visibility and autonomous response.

“The Middle East is entering a new era of digital acceleration, and AI is at the heart of every major transformation initiative,” says Meriam ElOuazzani, Senior Regional Director, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa, at SentinelOne. “SentinelOne’s mission is to help organizations embrace this shift without compromising security. Our Singularity Platform gives enterprises a unified and autonomous foundation that protects every layer of the environment and enables teams to stay ahead of emerging threats. Black Hat MEA is a platform for us to empower regional businesses with the tools and insights they require to enhance resilience in a rapidly changing digital environment.”

As organizations across the Middle East increase their adoption of Generative AI, cloud-first strategies and modern identity architectures, there has been a significant demand for unified and autonomous security. SentinelOne’s Singularity Platform addresses this need by delivering integrated protection across the entire enterprise environment. The platform helps security teams by preventing, detecting and responding to threats quickly and with clarity while bringing down operational complexity.

Visitors can find the SentinelOne booth at Hall 1, Stand U121, to experience the company’s AI-native solutions, meet regional experts, and participate in the Mortal vs Machine competition.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a leading AI-powered cybersecurity platform. Built on the first unified Data Lake, SentinelOne empowers the world to run securely by creating intelligent, data-driven systems that think for themselves, stay ahead of complexity and risk, and evolve on their own. Leading organizations—including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments—trust SentinelOne to Secure Tomorrow™. Learn more at sentinelone.com.