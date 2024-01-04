Dubai, United Arab Emirates – SentinelOne, a global leader in AI-powered security, today announced that it has agreed to acquire PingSafe. The acquisition of PingSafe’s cloud native application protection platform (CNAPP), when combined with SentinelOne’s cloud workload security and cloud data security capabilities, is expected to provide companies with a fully integrated platform that drives better coverage, hygiene and automation across their entire cloud footprint.

The planned integration of PingSafe’s CNAPP into SentinelOne's Singularity Platform signifies a paradigm shift in cloud security. Rather than relying on point solutions or a standalone cloud security platform, companies can now access a unified, best-of-breed security platform complete with advanced, real-time, AI-powered security operations to protect the entire enterprise across endpoints, identities, and clouds.

"With the addition of PingSafe, we intend to redefine cloud security by fusing best-of-breed cloud workload protection, AI and analytics capabilities with a modern and comprehensive CNAPP," said Ric Smith, Chief Product and Technology Officer, SentinelOne. "This new approach to cloud security will eliminate the need for companies to navigate the complexity of multiple-point solutions, triage and investigate with incomplete context, or pipe data between disparate data silos. Instead, they can comprehensively manage their entire attack surface from a single platform that, unlike legacy CNAPP and standalone providers, delivers the full context, real-time interaction and analytics needed to correlate, detect and stop multi-stage attacks in a simple, automated way.”

Transforming Cybersecurity

SentinelOne has been steadily extending its cloud security capabilities beyond cloud workload security, and the acquisition of PingSafe will accelerate this strategy. The move also aligns with the Singularity Unity Release strategy SentinelOne announced in November to transform security operations centers.

“SentinelOne is a pioneer and leader in AI-powered security, and we share a common mission to secure the cloud and make the Internet a safer place,” said Anand Prakash, founder and CEO of PingSafe and one of the world’s top five white hat hackers. “The combination of our cutting-edge CNAPP capabilities with SentinelOne’s market-leading AI security platform will supercharge cloud security by providing world-class protection for multi-cloud infrastructure, from development to deployment.”

Leading Cloud Security with Enterprise-Wide AI and Analytics

PingSafe is a robust CNAPP solution that delivers dynamic, real-time monitoring of multi-cloud workloads, simple setup and configuration and low false positive rates. And customers view it as superior to alternative solutions in the market.

“With more than $100 billion in transactions flowing through our network, nothing is more important than ensuring the security of our environment,” said Ashwath Kumar, Principal Security Engineer at Razorpay, one of the largest payment processors in India. “With PingSafe, we can cut through the noise delivered by many CNAPP solutions to identify and prioritize the most critical threats and take an offensive approach to preventing them before they impact our business.”

"We operate in a regulated but growing industry. It is an industry where one needs to adapt to change at lightning speed, and ensuring compliance in doing so is a key requirement,” said Prajal Kulkarni, CISO Groww. “We must be able to quickly identify, prioritize and respond to cloud misconfiguration seamlessly and correlate issues across our large cloud environment, and PingSafe provides us with a centralized dashboard that makes this easy and cost-effective to do.”

With the acquisition of PingSafe, SentinelOne will offer differentiated capabilities such as advanced secrets scanning of runtime and build-time environments and an attack surface management rules engine that runs breach and attack simulation scenarios against Internet-exposed cloud assets to identify how an adversary could compromise those assets. These capabilities will be in addition to core CNAPP capabilities like cloud security posture management, Kubernetes security posture management, agentless vulnerability scanning, and shift-left Infrastructure as code scanning.

“Combined with our Singularity Data Lake, Purple AI, endpoint security, and identity security capabilities, PingSafe will enable us to provide a compelling and cost-effective alternative to standalone CNAPP offerings unlike anything else in the market and a superior, more integrated user experience,” Smith said.

​​​​​​Terms and Conditions

SentinelOne will acquire PingSafe for a combination of cash and stock. The acquisition is expected to close in SentinelOne’s first quarter of fiscal year 2025, subject to any applicable regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release relates to a pending acquisition of PingSafe by SentinelOne, Inc. (“SentinelOne,” “our,” “we,” or “us”). This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the acquisition and the timing and closing of the acquisition. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors include, but are not limited to: the effect of the announcement of the acquisition on the ability of PingSafe to retain key personnel or maintain relationships with customers, vendors and other business partners; risks that the acquisition disrupts current plans and operations; the ability of the parties to consummate the acquisition on a timely basis or at all; the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to consummation of the acquisition; our ability to successfully integrate PingSafe’s operations; our and PingSafe’s ability to execute on our business strategies relating to the acquisition and realize expected benefits and synergies; our ability to compete effectively, including in response to actions our competitors may take following announcement of the acquisition; and the effects of geopolitical conflicts around the world.

Further information on these and additional risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those included in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this release are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2023 and other filings and reports we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our Form 10-K that will be filed for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024. Moreover, both we and PingSafe operate in very competitive and rapidly changing environments, and new risks may emerge from time to time. It is not possible for us to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the acquisition, or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to us at the time those statements are made and/or our management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update these forward-looking statements.

About SentinelOne

