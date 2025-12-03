Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: SentinelOne®, the leader in AI-native cybersecurity, announced the establishment of its new regional headquarters in Riyadh. The opening represents a major turning point in the company’s expansion plan and ongoing dedication to the region. The new headquarters will be the main hub for SentinelOne’s KSA operations and help support Saudi Vision 2030 for digital transformation, national cybersecurity, and modern government services. It also ensures that customers in the Kingdom have direct access to the knowledge required to protect their environments from evolving cyberthreats.

The headquarters, located in the Al Malqa district, welcomed SentinelOne staff members and key partners on December 1st. The new office will cater to all the requirements of clients and partners with customer success teams, local solution specialists, and partner enablement experts. The regional presence of these teams means a quicker response for support, including tailored services that meet local requirements.

“Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s most dynamic and fast-growing digital economies, and our major investment in the new Riyadh headquarters reflects our confidence in the Kingdom’s potential,” said Meriam ElOuazzani, Regional Senior Director, Middle East, Turkey and Africa, at SentinelOne. “A focal point of our vision is to help develop local Saudi talent through training programs, hands-on workshops, and real-world learning. To provide future cybersecurity experts with useful pathways, we are establishing specialized threat-hunting labs and collaborating closely with academic institutions. These initiatives help the nation develop a highly qualified digital workforce and align with Saudi Vision 2030.”

The headquarters serves as a gateway for closer collaboration with Saudi partners, clients, and government organizations. SentinelOne's local operations enable it to support national cybersecurity initiatives more responsively, bolster resilience in crucial industries, and aid companies in achieving their digital transformation. The company's AI-native solutions will defend critical infrastructure, modern cloud environments, and dispersed endpoints and digital identities at scale by enabling autonomous threat detection, investigation, and response.

The Riyadh headquarters strengthens SentinelOne's reputation as a reliable partner for Saudi businesses looking to take proactive measures to prosper in an increasingly complicated threat environment. Continued investment in technology, talents and partnerships is essential as cyberattacks grow more complex. This commitment supports Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation goals and gives local organizations the resources they need in a modern AI-powered business landscape.

