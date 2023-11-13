Dubai, UAE: SentinelOne raised the bar for cybersecurity solutions with its Singularity Platform. Today, the company is pushing the bar higher, announcing a new user experience, a generative AI security assistant and significant enhancements to its Endpoint Security, Cloud Security, and Data Lake offerings. The game-changing upgrades, which will be delivered as part of the Unity release of the market-leading Singularity Platform, were previewed at OneCon, SentinelOne’s first-ever customer conference which took place at The Boca Raton Resort last week.

“In today's security landscape, enterprises don’t just need a robust and capable platform, they also need intelligent automation that simplifies the analyst experience and boosts the productivity of their security teams,” said Ric Smith, Chief Product and Technology Officer, SentinelOne. “Guided by our belief that the fusion of design-driven product development and AI culminates in an unparalleled security experience, the Singularity Unity Release is meticulously crafted to heighten user experience and fortify security measures.”

An AI Platform to Protect the Entire Enterprise

The Singularity Unity Release is a unique series of enhancements that SentinelOne will incrementally roll out over the next 12 months to revolutionize Security Operations Centers (SOCs). The platform will provide a new user experience and function as their command post and comprehensive system of record. With the integration of Purple AI, the Singularity Unity release will provide security teams with an optimized user experience that simplifies investigations, strengthens governance, and significantly improves key performance metrics, including Mean Time to Detect (MTTD) and Mean Time to Resolve (MTTR). Furthermore, the platform is built on Singularity Data Lake, which enables organizations to standardize on an AI-powered security platform that can consolidate Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and Extended Detection Response (XDR) solutions.

“SentinelOne is truly the only next-gen vendor that is a single agent and a single platform in the cloud,” said Zack Moody, Global CISO, KYOCERA AVX. “We’ve had nothing but complete success with them, and we’re really excited to continue our partnership into the future.”

Singularity Data Lake: With the introduction of one-click data integration and normalization, Singularity Data Lake will dramatically simplify security and log analytics projects. The addition of the new Singularity Graph will offer enriched correlation and contextual awareness, making it simpler to understand the potential impact of an attack and the paths an attacker might take. These enhancements make Singularity Data Lake a compelling alternative for SOCs and IT organizations reliant on log management and observability platforms.

Cloud Security: As part of the updates in the Unity release, the Singularity Platform will feature a comprehensive Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) designed to secure both public and private cloud infrastructures. The combination of agent and agentless capabilities will provide robust run-time protection and real-time defenses against threats, misconfigurations, and exposed secrets. These features seamlessly integrate with Singularity Operations Center and Data Lake, providing customers with visibility and operational governance over their entire estate.

Endpoint: With the Singularity Unity release, SentinelOne is enhancing its endpoint experience to be even more effective and user-friendly. This includes introducing new features such as Identity (conditional access and breached password detection) and Attack Surface and Exposure Management (prioritizing and managing vulnerability exposures), which will be seamlessly delivered in a single, rebootless agent. These new capabilities and ease of operation, combined with SentinelOne’s continued leadership in the MITRE ATT&CK Framework evaluation for efficacy, make SentinelOne a clear choice for safeguarding endpoints.

Purple AI: SentinelOne is a pioneer in the application of AI to cybersecurity and has seamlessly integrated it across the Singularity Platform to elevate business efficiency and protection. Purple AI is designed to significantly reduce investigation and resolution times through natural language translation, summarization, recommended queries and actions, and automated investigations. Purple AI is currently in Beta and is expected to be generally available in Q1 2024.

“The Unity Release promises a smooth, integrated experience that leverages the power of AI to protect the entire enterprise,” Smith said. “The updates we are announcing today will help security teams break down silos, gain enterprise-wide visibility and control, action their data in real-time, and ultimately, make their organizations more secure.”

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a global leader in AI security. SentinelOne’s Singularity™ Platform detects, prevents, and responds to cyber attacks at machine speed, empowering organizations to secure endpoints, cloud workloads, containers, identities, and mobile and network-connected devices with speed, accuracy and simplicity. Over 11,000 customers, including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments, trust SentinelOne to secure the future today. To learn more, visit www.sentinelone.com

Any unreleased products, services or solutions referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase SentinelOne products, services and solutions should make their purchase decisions based upon offerings that are currently available.

“Safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include - but are not limited to – risks associated with our limited operating history; intense competition; fluctuations in our operating results; network or security incidents against us; our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions and strategic investments; defects, errors or vulnerabilities in our platform; risks associated with managing our rapid growth; general market, political, economic, and business conditions; our ability to attract and retain new and existing customers, or renew and expand our relationships with them; the ability of our platform to effectively interoperate within our customers’ IT infrastructure; disruptions or other business interruptions that affect the availability of our platform; the failure to timely develop and achieve market acceptance of new products and services as well as existing products, services and support offerings; and rapidly evolving technological developments in the market for security products, services and support offerings.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect SentinelOne’s financial results are included in under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” set forth in our filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our most recently filed Annual Report on form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings and reports we may file from time to time with the SEC, copies of which are available on our website at investors.sentinelone.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

SentinelOne, Inc. assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.