Dubai, United Arab Emirates - SentinelOne, a global leader in AI-powered security, announced that it has been named a ‘Strong Performer’ in the 2025 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’ for Cloud Security Posture Management tools (CSPM) report. It’s the latest recognition for SentinelOne which recently was positioned as a 2025 Customers' Choice in the Voice of the Customer for Extended Detection and Response (XDR), a 2024 Customer’s Choice in the Voice of the Customer for Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms (CNAPP), and a 2024 Customer’s Choice in the Voice of the Customer for Managed Detection and Response (MDR).

Users provided reviews of Singularity Cloud Security in the Cloud Security Posture Management Tools category on Gartner Peer Insights as of February 2025. 100% said they would recommend and 100% rated the solution four stars or better.

“We believe that being named as a Strong Performer in the Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Cloud Security Posture Management is a testament to the value our platform delivers every day. Cloud environments are growing more complex, and organizations need solutions that go beyond traditional security tools. At SentinelOne, we’re redefining CSPM with an AI-powered, unified approach that enables continuous monitoring, automated policy enforcement, and actionable threat intelligence at scale. This recognition underscores our commitment to helping customers gain the visibility, control, and confidence they need to protect their cloud infrastructure with speed and precision.” said Ely Kahn, Vice President, Product Management, SentinelOne.

Extending AI-Powered Security from Endpoint to Cloud

Gartner Peer Insights defines “Cloud security posture management tools help in the identification and remediation of risks across cloud infrastructures, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS), software as a service (SaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS). These tools continuously assess the security posture across multicloud environments by maintaining a current inventory of the cloud assets for proactive analysis and risk assessment to detect any misconfigurations. Once these misconfigurations are identified, security controls are developed and implemented. CSPM solutions also integrate with DevOps tools, streamlining the incident response process and ensuring continuous compliance with regulatory requirements and security frameworks by providing visibility of the cloud environment’s security posture.”

SentinelOne integrates CSPM into Singularity Cloud Security, its full Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) offering, to enable organizations to secure complex, dynamic cloud environments with real-time visibility, automated policy enforcement, evidenced-based detections, prioritized findings listed by exploitability, and continuous compliance. By correlating configuration data, threat intelligence, and activity across cloud infrastructure, Singularity Cloud Security empowers security teams to detect misconfigurations, maintain compliance, and reduce risk at scale—all from a unified platform designed for speed, accuracy, and ease of use.

What Customers are Saying

"My overall experience on the singularity CSPM tool is outstanding. its comprehensive visibility, AI powered risk assessment, automation capabilities, scalability and integration helps seamlessly to choose singularity over other brands," said an Educator.

“Strengthens your overall security posture by providing continuous monitoring and protection. Automate many security tasks, freeing up your security team to focus on more strategic initiatives. Despite its advanced capabilities, Singularity Cloud Security is designed to be easy to deploy and manage,” said a Cloud Engineer for an IT Services company.

An IT Services and Risk Management Associate at an IT services company, agrees, "Excellent experience with Singularity Cloud Security's implementation team! Their expertise and technology made the process seamless, enhancing our security posture significantly."

SentinelOne has also recently been recognized as the Best Cloud Security and Best Endpoint Solution at the 2025 SC Awards. SentinelOne has also been named to CRN’s 2025 Security 100 List in the Endpoint and Managed Security category for the eighth consecutive year and achieved 100% in the Detection category in the 2024 MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations: Enterprise. SentinelOne was also named a CRN 2024 Product of the Year. To learn more about the award-winning solution and the transformation it is driving, click here.

-Ends-

Gartner® and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a leading AI-powered cybersecurity platform. Built on the first unified Data Lake, SentinelOne empowers the world to run securely by creating intelligent, data-driven systems that think for themselves, stay ahead of complexity and risk, and evolve on their own. Leading organizations—including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments - trust SentinelOne to Secure Tomorrow™. Learn more at sentinelone.com.