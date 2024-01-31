Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Organizations today face a relentless pace of sophisticated cyber attacks that they must be able to swiftly detect and neutralize to keep their assets and infrastructure safe. But many lack the time and resources to pull this off. To help them, SentinelOne, a global leader in AI-powered security, today announced the general availability of new threat hunting capabilities in its WatchTower and WatchTower Pro managed threat hunting services specifically designed to support security teams in anticipating and countering threats across the enterprise with machine speed and efficiency.

“Limited visibility into potential security breaches and increases in the volume and intricacy of attacks have significantly expanded the risk exposure of businesses, and there is a critical shortage of skilled security professionals to mitigate it,” said Brian Hussey, Vice President, Threat Hunting and DFIR, SentinelOne. “With the expanded threat hunting capabilities now available as part of WatchTower and WatchTower Pro, customers can tap into SentinelOne’s unparalleled threat intelligence and leverage our security experts to quickly overcome these challenges and keep their business secure.”

Adapting to the Modern Threat Landscape

As part of the comprehensive managed security services offered by SentinelOne, WatchTower delivers intelligence-driven threat hunting, backed by expert human analysis, to identify emergent attackers and maximize threat visibility across every part of the business. The expanded capabilities launched today bolster provide for:

24/7 real-time threat hunting

Anomalous and suspicious behavior detection

Expanded coverage against known and emergent threats

Access to WatchTower’s in-house threat intelligence library, including behavioral hunting queries, indicators of compromise and more.

Leveraging these capabilities, security teams can gain the visibility, insights and expert support needed to proactively drive security and improve their risk posture.

“SentinelOne guarantees that an incident or suspicious behavior is reviewed and responded to within the least possible amount of time,” said Bruno Cunha, Cybersecurity Lead at Stingray. “And everything works perfectly whenever we need to perform any investigation, or respond to an event.”

The expanded threat hunting capabilities within WatchTower and WatchTower Pro are available today, and customers and managed security service providers (MSSPs) can begin leveraging them to stay prepared and responsive in the face of modern threats.

To read more about these capabilities, click here.

​​​​​​About WatchTower

WatchTower is a global team of threat hunters, investigators, and security researchers that have been providing industry-leading hunting and intelligence services to our clients since 2020.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a global leader in AI security. SentinelOne’s Singularity™ Platform detects, prevents, and responds to cyber attacks at machine speed, empowering organizations to secure endpoints, cloud workloads, containers, identities, and mobile and network-connected devices with speed, accuracy and simplicity. Over 11,500 customers, including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments, trust SentinelOne to secure the future today. To learn more, visit www.sentinelone.com