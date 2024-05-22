DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - SentinelOne, a global leader in AI-powered security, has been recognized as one of the Best WorkplacesTM in Technology in the GCC by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture. The company was named to the 2024 list, which spotlights technology organizations across the GCC that ensure their employees feel secure, engaged, and appreciated, and called out for its commitment to innovation, teamwork, and career development.

“At SentinelOne, we firmly believe that a supportive and inclusive workplace is not only vital for the well-being of our employees but also essential for effectively representing our company to our customers and partners, while delivering unparalleled cybersecurity solutions to the META region,” said Divya Ghatak, Chief People Officer, SentinelOne. “Being recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in Technology by Great Place to Work®️ in the GCC is a testament to our efforts, and we are truly honored.”

Evaluating companies across criteria such as trust, pride, credibility, respect, fairness, and camaraderie, Great Place to Work® is a globally acknowledged benchmark of outstanding workplace culture.

“Our people are the heart and soul of the work that we do each day to empower organizations and the world to run securely, and we are proud to be fostering an innovative, equitable and inclusive culture where they can thrive,” said Meriam El Ouazzani, Regional Director, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa, SentinelOne. “We deeply value each team member for their unique talents and make it a top priority to recognize and celebrate their contributions because we understand that their success is our success.”

The Best Workplaces in Technology in the GCC 2024 Award is the latest accolade that SentinelOne has received from Great Place to Work this year. The company was also among the Best Workplaces in Technology in Australia announced last week.

For more information about SentinelOne’s workplace and career opportunities, visit www.sentinelone.com/careers

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, we have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the gold standard for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience and company culture.

Methodology

Best Workplaces are evaluated through the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey data which measures the three key relationships that drive an employee’s experience in their workplace—relationships with management, colleagues, and their job. The Trust Index score represents the percentage of employees who consider their company to be a great workplace and is an indicator of their actual workplace experience.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a global leader in AI-powered security. SentinelOne’s Singularity™ Platform detects, prevents, and responds to cyber attacks at machine speed, empowering organizations to secure endpoints, cloud workloads, containers, identities, and mobile and network-connected devices with speed, accuracy and simplicity. Leading enterprises including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments, trust SentinelOne to secure tomorrow. To learn more, visit www.sentinelone.com