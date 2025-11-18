Dubai, United Arab Emirates - SentinelOne, the leader in AI-native cybersecurity, announced a series of new innovative designations and integrations with Amazon Web Services (AWS), designed to bring the full benefits of its AI security to AWS customers. From securing GenAI usage in the workplace, to protecting AI infrastructure, to leveraging agentic AI and automation to speed investigations and incident response, SentinelOne is empowering organizations to confidently build, operate, and secure the future of AI, now available on AWS.

The new updates were announced at SentinelOne’s OneCon 2025 conference at the Cosmopolitan Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Advancing AI Security Across the AWS Cloud

As organizations accelerate cloud adoption and continue to experiment with AI, they face new challenges securing data, applications, and models on an ever-expanding attack surface. SentinelOne’s latest advancements with AWS extend the reach of its solutions with new native integrations and marketplace solutions that deliver AI-native protection across every layer of AWS, from infrastructure to generative AI workflows.

Singularity Hyperautomation for AWS Security Incident Response – SentinelOne’s Singularity Hyperautomation now integrates with AWS Security Incident Response, offering no-code automated workflows and response playbooks for AWS security events. Customers can orchestrate and automate incident response, from isolating impacted resources and generating notifications to creating cases and triggering containment directly from SentinelOne’s Hyperautomation canvas. Users can add context from a variety of sources, outside cloud or within, eliminate manual intervention, minimize errors, and reduce mean time to remediate (MTTR) to empower analysts to focus on high-value and strategic tasks.

Purple AI Support for AWS CloudTrail – Purple AI now enables security teams to investigate and hunt threats using natural language queries on AWS CloudTrail logs, eliminating the need for custom syntax. This accelerates investigations, reduces learning curves, and streamlines compliance and audit workflows.

Prompt Security on AWS Marketplace – SentinelOne’s Prompt Security tools are now available on AWS Marketplace. These tools help AWS customers embrace safe GenAI usage with real-time visibility, policy enforcement and data protections by eliminating risks such as shadow AI, prompt injections, data leakage, and more.

AWS Generative AI Competency Achievement – SentinelOne has earned the Generative AI Competency from AWS, validating its expertise and customer success in AI/GenAI security on AWS. This offers customers increased confidence, AWS spend eligibility, and access to experts with proven technical proficiency on new AWS GenAI tech.

“Security and innovation go hand in hand,” said Ely Kahn, CPO, SentinelOne. “Our continued collaboration with AWS ensures that organizations can harness the full potential of AI and the cloud without compromising trust or control. Together, we’re delivering the AI security foundation for the next generation of enterprise computing.”

“SentinelOne’s comprehensive AI-native security platform, deeply integrated with AWS, has been a game-changer for Relay Network. We’ve seen a 100% improvement in visibility and a 50% reduction in issue-detection time, allowing our engineers to focus on innovation and accelerate feature development. This collaboration empowers us to confidently build, operate, and secure the future of AI on AWS, ensuring we can scale securely and deliver unparalleled value to our customers.” – Brendan Putek, Director of DevOps, Relay Network

“AWS and SentinelOne share a commitment to securing the future of AI innovation. SentinelOne’s decision to expand their security solutions on AWS demonstrates our shared vision for helping customers confidently adopt AI technologies with robust protection,” said Hart Rossman, Vice President of Global Services Security at AWS. “Through these new integrations and AWS Marketplace offerings, customers benefit from comprehensive visibility across their environments, automated response capabilities, and advanced AI security tools that safeguard their most valuable workloads and data as they innovate at scale.”

Together, SentinelOne and AWS enable organizations to operationalize AI security at scale, fusing real-time protection with the speed and elasticity of the cloud. All announced integrations and offerings are available now for the SentinelOne Singularity Platform on the AWS Marketplace.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a leading AI-powered cybersecurity platform. Built on the first unified Data Lake, SentinelOne empowers the world to run securely by creating intelligent, data-driven systems that think for themselves, stay ahead of complexity and risk, and evolve on their own. Leading organizations—including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments—trust SentinelOne to Secure Tomorrow™. Learn more at sentinelone.com.