Jeddah: SenseTime MEA, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) software and a Joint Venture with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) to nurture talented students, enhance their digital skills, and empower them to contribute to the future development of the Kingdom in the field of AI.

This partnership demonstrates SenseTime MEA's commitment to fostering the skills of the next generation in AI, supporting local talents in advanced technology fields, and enriching the abilities of gifted students. By broadening their horizons and helping them understand global perspectives in AI, SenseTime MEA aims to enable them to contribute to the realization of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity Exhibition "Ibdaa 2024," held at the King Saud University in Riyadh. The memorandum was signed by Eng. Turki Al-Anazi, Chief Strategy Officer, SenseTime MEA, and Dr. Basil bin Abdullah Al-Sadhan, Deputy Secretary-General of the Mawhiba Foundation.

The cooperation between the two parties encompasses several areas, including the Artificial Intelligence program in Shanghai, which aims to bridge the gap in digital talent by providing training opportunities for Mawhiba graduates. SenseTime MEA and Mawhiba will also collaborate on designing an enrichment program for talented students focusing on AI in conjunction with Mawhiba’s awareness programs on technology to increase understanding of advanced technologies like AI and emerging technologies like Metaverse.

SenseTime MEA will provide an online training program in cooperation with Mawhiba to enhance the digital skills of Mawhiba students. Successful students will be granted accredited certificates, and the two sides will participate in selecting qualified participants in each selected field to join the training programs. A technology awareness program will also be launched for Mawhiba students. The MoU is a continuation of the partnership between SenseTime MEA and Mawhiba in which 2 people from Mawhiba were sent to the SenseTime Shanghai lab last year.

Turki Al-Anazi, Chief Strategy Officer at SenseTime MEA, expressed the company's commitment to developing top-tier artificial intelligence programs and continuous technical innovation for its customers. Commenting on the development of technologies in Saudi Arabia he said, “We are also pleased to cooperate with the Mawhiba Center, especially in light of the expansion witnessed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Al-Anazi emphasized that this collaboration aligns with the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, aiming to develop local competencies and talents through various training and educational programs. He said, “These developments will ultimately contribute to the Kingdom's economic and technological development and the achievement of its future vision”. He further noted that continued cooperation with strategic partners and local experts enhances artificial intelligence capabilities and contributes to real progress in the Kingdom.

Dr. Amal Al-Hazzaa, the Secretary-General of the Mawhiba Foundation, welcomed the collaboration with SenseTime MEA, expressing anticipation for the opportunity to work together to provide Saudi talents with the chance to participate in the development of advanced artificial intelligence programs. She said, “The collaboration will provide a platform to Saudi minds to contribute to the technological advancement in line with the vision of Saudi Arabia 2030 and its targets”.

SenseTime MEA is dedicated to supporting digital transformation in the Kingdom by developing innovative artificial intelligence solutions in various fields such as smart spaces, smart tourism, smart cars, and smart healthcare. The company also places great importance on developing local competencies and talents by launching training and education programs with educational institutions and various research, aiming to create a better future based on artificial intelligence and provide effective applications and innovative solutions that contribute to enhancing economic and technological development in the Kingdom.

For More Information:

Abdullah Inayat

W7Worldwide Marketing Communications Consultancy Agency

Media Relations Director

a.inayat@w7worldwide.com